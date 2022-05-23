Lifeboat and coastal teams rescue injured person in Orkney By Lottie Hood May 23, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 4:32 pm Stromness lifeboat arrived on the scene at 12pm. Supplied by RNLI [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lifeboat and coastguard teams were scrambled to help an injured person in Orkney today. Shetland Coastguard received reports of a person in distress in the Yesnaby, in the west of Orkney, at about 11.30am. RNLI Stromness and coastal rescue teams from Stromness and Kirkwall arrived about half an hour later. The Rescue 900 helicopter from Shetland was also called to assist. Launched from Stromness, Orkney about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/JfZzodQsKa — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 23, 2022 The casualty was airlifted to Kirkwall airport and transferred to the Scottish ambulance service at 1.50pm where they were taken to Balfour Hospital. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lifeboat crews assist small yacht in Inner Hebrides after it runs aground Dawn of the postdrone? Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles to be among first to have drones deliver mail Orkney pupils return to home learning as two primary schools close due to Covid Man who died in single-car crash in Stromness named