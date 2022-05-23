Lifeboat and coastal teams rescue injured person in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboat and coastguard teams were scrambled to help an injured person in Orkney today.

Shetland Coastguard received reports of a person in distress in the Yesnaby, in the west of Orkney, at about 11.30am.

RNLI Stromness and coastal rescue teams from Stromness and Kirkwall arrived about half an hour later.

The Rescue 900 helicopter from Shetland was also called to assist.

The casualty was airlifted to Kirkwall airport and transferred to the Scottish ambulance service at 1.50pm where they were taken to Balfour Hospital.