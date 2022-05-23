Body found in search for missing Skye man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found by police on Skye in the search for missing man Tom Stephens.

The 72-year-old last made contact with his family around 5pm on Saturday.

A search was launched after his family became increasingly concerned.

Police have now confirmed a body was recovered from the Breakish area earlier today.

Formal identification has taken place and his family have been informed.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “At this time, our thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends.

“We’d also like to thank the public and our partner agencies for their efforts and assistance.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.