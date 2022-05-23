Body found in search for missing Skye man By Michelle Henderson May 23, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 4:34 pm Police have confirmed a body has been recovered from the Breakich area. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found by police on Skye in the search for missing man Tom Stephens. The 72-year-old last made contact with his family around 5pm on Saturday. A search was launched after his family became increasingly concerned. Police have now confirmed a body was recovered from the Breakish area earlier today. Formal identification has taken place and his family have been informed. Inspector Ross McCartney said: “At this time, our thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends. “We’d also like to thank the public and our partner agencies for their efforts and assistance.” A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Appeal for missing Inverness man Martin MacLean after he failed to turn up for work Missing Dingwall teenager Danielle Cameron, 16, traced safe and well Tom Stephens reported missing from Isle of Skye as family grow concerned Police renew appeal to trace 76-year-old man missing in Highlands for almost four weeks