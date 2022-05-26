Here’s what to expect from the first meeting of the new Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Here’s what to expect from the first meeting of the new Highland Council

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
May 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 10:06 am
Highland Council will elect its leadership team at its first full meeting on 26 May. Photo by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council will elect its leadership team at its first full meeting on 26 May. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Today marks the beginning of a new political term, as 74 members report to the Inverness chamber for the first meeting of Highland Council.

It’s likely to be a quick and slick meeting, allocating the most senior and powerful positions for the next five years.

Yet the smooth running belies the fervent wheeling and dealing that has taken place in the three short weeks since the election.

Coalition deal in place

It was a landmark election in that the SNP group took the highest number of seats for the first time in Highland Council history.

This didn’t guarantee them control of the council. Local government is designed to prevent any group winning an outright majority.

Instead, all the main groups held a series of negotiations to decide who could work together – and who could not.

Both the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats sought to make an administration deal with the Independent group, which has only one fewer member than the SNP.

However, it’s probably no surprise that the SNP and Independent groups ultimately struck the golden deal.

The two have worked closely in recent years on a collaborative budget – a move that raised eyebrows since the SNP were meant to be the official opposition at the time.

What does your new council look like?

Tomorrow, the first item of business will be to agree the new membership of Highland Council. This is a formality – the results obviously already decided by us, the voters. There are 74 councillors serving 21 wards. The numbers break down as follows:

Independent – 21
Conservative – 10
Green – 4
Labour – 2
Liberal Democrats – 15
SNP – 22

Councillors Raymond Bremner and Bill Lobban will lead the SNP and Independent groups respectively.

Next on the agenda is agreeing the convener of the council. The convener is essentially the chairman, and he or she is expected to take a neutral political stance in matters relating to the business of the council. They still retain their right to vote, though.

Councillor Bill Lobban served as convener in the last political term and is expected to be nominated again. This time he will have a bigger job to contend with, as he’s also widely tipped for the role of deputy leader. Mr Lobban has succeeded Margaret Davidson as the leader of the Independent group.

Next up, the big job: leader of the council. Councillor Raymond Bremner is expected to take this position, since he heads up the SNP group. Mr Bremner has spoken of his desire to run a strong, stable and collaborative council. In the face of criticism from the opposition, he says Highland comes first, and national politics second.

Opposition and political rumblings

However, it’s thought that three former members of the Independent group will not join the new SNP-Independent coalition. Matthew Reiss, Mr Bremner’s Caithness colleague, has publicly stated that he can’t support an SNP deal because of the party’s anti-nuclear stance. Mr Reiss represents Thurso and north-west Caithness, home to Dounreay, one of the region’s largest employers.

Councillor Matthew Reiss

Two other members are thought to have resigned from the Independent group, though they declined to make any public comment.

Finally, Highland Council will appoint the official leader of the opposition.

This is widely expected to go to the Liberal Democrats, who have 15 members to the Tories’ 10, making Alasdair Christie the leader of the opposition.

It’s a 360 degree turn from his previous role as deputy leader and budget leader.

This, and future meetings of the full council, will take place in the council chambers in Glenurquhart Street, Inverness, as service returns to normal, post-Covid.

The meeting can be viewed online on the Highland Council webcast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]