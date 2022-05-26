Shinty: Kieran MacPherson rejoins Kingussie from Caberfeidh in wake of Alex Michie car crash injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Kieran MacPherson rejoins Kingussie from Caberfeidh in wake of Alex Michie car crash injury

By Bill McAllister
May 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:53 am
Kieran MacPherson (left) celebrates a goal for Kingussie. He has now rejoined Kings.
Kingussie have swooped to sign their former player Kieran MacPherson from Caberfeidh.

Kings have significantly strengthened their hand as they set out this weekend on what they hope will be a journey taking them to the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final on their own ground in September.

MacPherson, who joined Cabers this season and is a greenkeeper at Strathpeffer Golf Club, helped the Castle Leod men win their MacTavish Cup semi-final at Portree last weekend – but he is now poised to play for Kingussie against the Sky Blues in the final on June 11.

A key factor in 20-year-old Kieran’s decision is the recent car crash which has left Alex Michie out of action for months, leading to the classy defender or midfielder becoming keen to recommit to Kingussie.

Caberfeidh manager Jodi Gorski said: “We have cancelled Kieran’s registration this week to allow him to sign for Kingussie.

“The lad has been honest and open with us about his reasons and hasn’t sneaked around behind our backs.

“He’s been an excellent player for us and we can’t fault him – but Kieran now feels he should be back helping out Kingussie in the wake of Michie’s serious injury.

“We agreed not to stand in his way and he leaves with our best wishes.”

MacPherson’s transfer forms have been completed in time to make him eligible to be involved in Kingussie’s Camanachd Cup second-round tie against National Division leaders Beauly at The Dell on Saturday.

The dynamic MacPherson picked up a MacTavish Cup runners up medal with Kingussie when they lost in extra time to Kinlochshiel in last year’s final. He helped Kings win the Mowi Premiership when it was last contested in 2019.

Ben Macdonald will slot into MacPherson’s full-centre spot for Caberfeidh’s Camanachd tie against Kinlochshiel at Balmacara.

Gorski said: “Earlier this week, Ben just picked up our first team player of the year and players’ player of the year awards for last season, so he’s a good replacement.”

