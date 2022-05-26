Shinty: Kieran MacPherson rejoins Kingussie from Caberfeidh in wake of Alex Michie car crash injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie have swooped to sign their former player Kieran MacPherson from Caberfeidh.

Kings have significantly strengthened their hand as they set out this weekend on what they hope will be a journey taking them to the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final on their own ground in September.

MacPherson, who joined Cabers this season and is a greenkeeper at Strathpeffer Golf Club, helped the Castle Leod men win their MacTavish Cup semi-final at Portree last weekend – but he is now poised to play for Kingussie against the Sky Blues in the final on June 11.

A key factor in 20-year-old Kieran’s decision is the recent car crash which has left Alex Michie out of action for months, leading to the classy defender or midfielder becoming keen to recommit to Kingussie.

Caberfeidh manager Jodi Gorski said: “We have cancelled Kieran’s registration this week to allow him to sign for Kingussie.

“The lad has been honest and open with us about his reasons and hasn’t sneaked around behind our backs.

“He’s been an excellent player for us and we can’t fault him – but Kieran now feels he should be back helping out Kingussie in the wake of Michie’s serious injury.

“We agreed not to stand in his way and he leaves with our best wishes.”

MacPherson’s transfer forms have been completed in time to make him eligible to be involved in Kingussie’s Camanachd Cup second-round tie against National Division leaders Beauly at The Dell on Saturday.

The dynamic MacPherson picked up a MacTavish Cup runners up medal with Kingussie when they lost in extra time to Kinlochshiel in last year’s final. He helped Kings win the Mowi Premiership when it was last contested in 2019.

Ben Macdonald will slot into MacPherson’s full-centre spot for Caberfeidh’s Camanachd tie against Kinlochshiel at Balmacara.

Gorski said: “Earlier this week, Ben just picked up our first team player of the year and players’ player of the year awards for last season, so he’s a good replacement.”