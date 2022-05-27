ScotRail announces extra services – but just one will help those across north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has announced extra services after a review of the temporary timetable it introduced on Monday.

The extra late-night services have been put on for the weekend, but only one will better the situation in the north-east.

A train will leave from Aberdeen to Inverurie at 8.58pm on Saturday, followed by a return from Inverurie to Aberdeen at 9.29pm. There will be another trip from Aberdeen to Inverurie at 10.49pm.

The remainder of extra services are for passengers starting their journey in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The temporary timetable was introduced to “give customers certainty” on train services, until a deal between ScotRail and train divers can be agreed in a dispute over pay.

A spokesman for ScotRail said: “We said we’d review the temporary timetable to make improvements if we can.

“We have and we’re pleased to be putting on extra late-night services on May 27 and 28. Our customer information channels – like our app – have been updated.”