First family bike trails approved for Cairngorm Mountain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

First family bike trails approved for Cairngorm Mountain

By Chris Cromar
May 27, 2022, 3:36 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 8:02 pm
Cairngorm National Park sign
The bike trails were approved by the Cairngorm National Park Authority.

Cairngorm Mountain is expanding its activity offering with the introduction of dedicated bike trails after planning permission was granted today.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) planning committee approved the plans for the three interlinked mountain bike trails along with the installation of a conveyor belt uplift system.

The development, which is aimed at the family market, will be situated within the lowest area of the ski resort, between the day lodge and the mid-station.

Offering families new mountain bike experience

Resort managers have been working with Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBS) in pulling together their plans for the new the attraction, with tracks to suit beginners and intermediate riders, offering families a new experience on purpose built trails.

CNPA planning officer Stephanie Wade said: “This application involves the provision of mountain biking trail facilities at an established tourist facility within the national park and landscape and environmental impacts are acceptable subject to some refinements being agreed.

“Overall, the development is considered to comply with the relevant policies of the Cairngorms National Park Local Development Plan 2021 and there are no material considerations which would warrant the refusal of planning permission.”

Cairngorms bike trails development welcomed

Convener of CNPA’s planning committee, Gaener Rodger, added: “I welcome this development at Cairngorm Mountain and am happy to support the recommendation to approve the application.

“Offering visitors unique experiences on a year-round basis is important to our tourism industry and I think these family mountain bike trails will prove popular.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]