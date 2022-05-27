First family bike trails approved for Cairngorm Mountain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cairngorm Mountain is expanding its activity offering with the introduction of dedicated bike trails after planning permission was granted today.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) planning committee approved the plans for the three interlinked mountain bike trails along with the installation of a conveyor belt uplift system.

The development, which is aimed at the family market, will be situated within the lowest area of the ski resort, between the day lodge and the mid-station.

Offering families new mountain bike experience

Resort managers have been working with Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBS) in pulling together their plans for the new the attraction, with tracks to suit beginners and intermediate riders, offering families a new experience on purpose built trails.

CNPA planning officer Stephanie Wade said: “This application involves the provision of mountain biking trail facilities at an established tourist facility within the national park and landscape and environmental impacts are acceptable subject to some refinements being agreed.

“Overall, the development is considered to comply with the relevant policies of the Cairngorms National Park Local Development Plan 2021 and there are no material considerations which would warrant the refusal of planning permission.”

Cairngorms bike trails development welcomed

Convener of CNPA’s planning committee, Gaener Rodger, added: “I welcome this development at Cairngorm Mountain and am happy to support the recommendation to approve the application.

“Offering visitors unique experiences on a year-round basis is important to our tourism industry and I think these family mountain bike trails will prove popular.”