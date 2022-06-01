Former Highland councillor Dave Fallows dies just a month after standing for re-election

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to a former Highland councillor who has died.

Dave Fallows served as a member of the Highland Council for ten years.

He was elected as a councillor for the Badenoch and Strathspey Ward in 2007.

From 2007 to 2017, he served on a number of committees and remained a member of the fire board throughout his term of service.

In May, he stood as a Scottish National Party candidate for the Badenoch and Strathspey ward in the local council elections.

‘He will be a great loss to the community’

Convener of the Highland Council, councillor Bill Lobban paid tribute to him describing him as a “close friend and colleague”.

He said: “Dave was a close friend, colleague and fellow councillor for many years, and it was great to see him throw his hat in the ring in the recent elections.

“He will be a great loss to the community, whom he served faithfully for so many years, but most especially to his family and close friends.”

From 2007, he served on the housing and social work committee; transport, environment and community services committee; the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey area committee and the planning applications and review committee.

He was also chairman of the finance, housing and resources committee and chairman of the pensions committee.

Mr Fallows as also assigned the role of vice chairman of the south planning applications committee. He also served on the planning review board.

Highland Council has not confirmed how Mr Fallows died.