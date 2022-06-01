Former Highland councillor Dave Fallows dies just a month after standing for re-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Highland councillor Dave Fallows dies just a month after standing for re-election

By Michelle Henderson
June 1, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 3:59 pm
Dave Fallows served as a Highland councillor from 2007 until 2017.
Dave Fallows served as a Highland councillor from 2007 until 2017.

Tributes have been paid to a former Highland councillor who has died.

Dave Fallows served as a member of the Highland Council for ten years.

He was elected as a councillor for the Badenoch and Strathspey Ward in 2007.

From 2007 to 2017, he served on a number of committees and remained a member of the fire board throughout his term of service.

In May, he stood as a Scottish National Party candidate for the Badenoch and Strathspey ward in the local council elections.

Former Highland councillor Dave Fallows has died. Pictured by Sandy McCook.

‘He will be a great loss to the community’

Convener of the Highland Council, councillor Bill Lobban paid tribute to him describing him as a “close friend and colleague”.

He said: “Dave was a close friend, colleague and fellow councillor for many years, and it was great to see him throw his hat in the ring in the recent elections.

“He will be a great loss to the community, whom he served faithfully for so many years, but most especially to his family and close friends.”

From 2007, he served on the housing and social work committee; transport, environment and community services committee; the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey area committee and the planning applications and review committee.

He was also chairman of the finance, housing and resources committee and chairman of the pensions committee.

Mr Fallows as also assigned the role of vice chairman of the south planning applications committee. He also served on the planning review board.

Highland Council has not confirmed how Mr Fallows died.

