Long Hope climb in Orkney completed for only the third time by Scottish and English team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Long Hope climb in Orkney completed for only the third time by Scottish and English team

By Cameron Roy
June 9, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 5:13 pm
Robbie Phillips climbs the Long Hope route. Photo by Ryan Balharry.
Robbie Phillips climbs the Long Hope route. Photo by Ryan Balharry.

An Englishman and a Scotsman have scaled the UK’s highest sea cliff in Orkney – using the treacherous Long Hope route.

It is only the third time, since the route was established in the 1970s, that it has been scaled.

The route is an almost impossible climb and the tallest sea cliff in the UK, at St John’s Head on the Isle of Hoy.

It has only been scaled successfully before by Scottish climber Dave Macleod and English climber James McHaffie. Over the past 41 years many more adventurers have tried to complete it.

The site is a popular nesting site for fulmars.

The Old Man of Hoy is a popular tourist landmark near the climbing spot.

The seabirds add an extra element of risk to the climb as they spit vomit on anyone who comes near their nest.

Robbie Phillips, 32, from Edinburgh and Alex Moore, 25, from Cornwall worked as a team to tackle the 1,617ft climb.

The men spent a month in Hoy practicing for the arduous route.

In comparison to the nearby Old Man of Hoy, Mr Phillips says that The Long Hope route is not for the faint-hearted.

He said “It is a much more serious endeavor. Physically and mentally draining.”

“It really is the biggest adventure you can have in British climbing.”

Mr Phillips has completed prominent climbs on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and the Alpine Trilogy in the Alps.

Long Hope was the hardest climb

But he said Long Hope was his hardest climb yet.

“Not just the difficulty of the climbing,” he said.

“One thing that puts a lot of climbers off is the local wildlife that lives on the wall.

“Fulmars have a defensive mechanism where they spit putrid vomit at you.

Robbie Phillips taking a selfie with a fulmar while climbing. Supplied by Robbie Phillips.

“To climbers, it is really disgusting because the stuff stinks with this really unique smell that you can’t really get out of your clothes.

“I had tried the Long Hope last year as well, but we went there at the peak of the fulmar nesting season which we hadn’t realised.

“As a result, it became really challenging to avoid them

‘It was an extreme situation’

“Last year my friend was abseiling diagonally and a bird flew out at him and he kinda got spooked and took a big sideways pendulum on the rope.

“He ended up breaking his ankle.”

Robbie Phillips and climbing partner Alex Moore climb the Orkney cliffs. Photo by Ryan Balharry.

Mr Phillips continued: “The birds are a really really important part of it.

“I absolutely love wildlife and I love the fact that climbing takes you to places where you see local wildlife in their natural habitat.

“I think a really big part of being a climber is that we are conscious of our environment and our impact on the environment.

Fulmars have historically nested on the cliffs around Orkney and other Scottish islands. Supplied by Keith Broomfield.

“This year when we came back we came a month earlier to avoid their nesting season – but the weather wasn’t as good.”

To follow more of Robbie Phillip’s climbing adventures, visit his YouTube channel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]