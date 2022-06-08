Glynis Campbell-Sinclair appointed Inverness Provost, with Ian Brown taking role of city area leader

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Inverness area committee met for the first time this morning to elect its leading councillors.

The committee decided to split the roles of Inverness leader and provost, deeming the city “too important to compromise”.

The leader will focus on the political agenda. Meanwhile, the provost will take the lead on civic roles and events.

Inverness provosts are like buses

Councillor Glynis-Campbell Sinclair narrowly won a vote against Liberal Democrat Alex Graham to take the role of Inverness provost.

Ms Campbell-Sinclair joked that female provosts are like buses. The city waited hundreds of years for (former provost) Helen Carmichael, who stood down at the last election.

However, Inverness now has a second woman in the fray.

The new provost paid tribute to Ms Carmichael, calling her “a tough act to follow”. She also praised Mr Graham and thanked the Inverness members for their support.

Ms Campbell-Sinclair described herself as a “true Invernesian”. She was born in Raigmore hospital, educated in local schools and latterly at UHI, and has lived in the city for most of her life.

“I am honoured and absolutely thrilled to have been elected to the position of provost, and I will do my very best to represent this wonderful city,” said Ms Campbell-Sinclair.

“Above the doors to Inverness town house there is a plaque, which is engraved with the words concordia et fedelitas, which means harmony and honesty.

“It is my wish that we… work in harmony and honesty with each other going forward into the new term of the council.”

Inverness Provost Campbell-Sinclair will be supported by two deputy provosts, councillors Jackie Hendry and Morven Reid.

Leader calls on committee to work together

The new city and area leader also called for harmony in the new political term.

Inverness committee elected Councillor Ian Brown as its new leader, following a 12-11 vote against Trish Robertson of the Liberal Democrats.

The committee also agreed to create a new post of depute leader, which subsequently went to Chris Ballance of the Greens.

Mr Brown described his election as a “privilege and honour” and also clarified the dual roles going forward.

“This city and area are too important to compromise,” said Mr Brown. “This is the reason the joint administration has split the roles of provost and city area leader. As leader I will focus totally on the political agenda.

“I hope we can all work together to build on the huge opportunities that are out there. For our residents that took the time to vote for us, it’s the least they deserve.”