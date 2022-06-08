Glynis Campbell-Sinclair appointed Inverness Provost, with Ian Brown taking role of city area leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glynis Campbell-Sinclair appointed Inverness Provost, with Ian Brown taking role of city area leader

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 8, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 3:25 pm
Glynis Campbell-Sinclair and Ian Brown elected provost and leader of Inverness. Picture: DCT Design / Ewen Weatherspoon.
The new Inverness area committee met for the first time this morning to elect its leading councillors.

The committee decided to split the roles of Inverness leader and provost, deeming the city “too important to compromise”.

The leader will focus on the political agenda. Meanwhile, the provost will take the lead on civic roles and events.

Inverness provosts are like buses

Councillor Glynis-Campbell Sinclair narrowly won a vote against Liberal Democrat Alex Graham to take the role of Inverness provost.

Ms Campbell-Sinclair joked that female provosts are like buses. The city waited hundreds of years for (former provost) Helen Carmichael, who stood down at the last election.

However, Inverness now has a second woman in the fray.

The new provost paid tribute to Ms Carmichael, calling her “a tough act to follow”. She also praised Mr Graham and thanked the Inverness members for their support.

Ms Campbell-Sinclair described herself as a “true Invernesian”. She was born in Raigmore hospital, educated in local schools and latterly at UHI, and has lived in the city for most of her life.

New Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“I am honoured and absolutely thrilled to have been elected to the position of provost, and I will do my very best to represent this wonderful city,” said Ms Campbell-Sinclair.

“Above the doors to Inverness town house there is a plaque, which is engraved with the words concordia et fedelitas, which means harmony and honesty.

“It is my wish that we… work in harmony and honesty with each other going forward into the new term of the council.”

Inverness Provost Campbell-Sinclair will be supported by two deputy provosts, councillors Jackie Hendry and Morven Reid.

Leader calls on committee to work together

New leader Ian Brown is one of the newly-elected councillors for the Inverness Millburn ward. Photo by Sandy McCook.

The new city and area leader also called for harmony in the new political term.

Inverness committee elected Councillor Ian Brown as its new leader, following a 12-11 vote against Trish Robertson of the Liberal Democrats.

The committee also agreed to create a new post of depute leader, which subsequently went to Chris Ballance of the Greens.

Mr Brown described his election as a “privilege and honour” and also clarified the dual roles going forward.

“This city and area are too important to compromise,” said Mr Brown. “This is the reason the joint administration has split the roles of provost and city area leader. As leader I will focus totally on the political agenda.

“I hope we can all work together to build on the huge opportunities that are out there. For our residents that took the time to vote for us, it’s the least they deserve.”

