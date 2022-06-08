David Cox leaves Highland League side Brechin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Cox has departed Breedon Highland League side Brechin City to join West of Scotland League outfit Cambuslang Rangers.

The 33-year-old striker joined the Hedgemen last year and netted 18 goals last season as Andy Kirk’s side finished third.

It’s likely Brechin will have a revamped forward line for next term with Cox following Julian Wade (Formartine United) and Garry Wood (Inverurie Locos) in leaving Glebe Park.