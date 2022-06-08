David Cox leaves Highland League side Brechin City By Callum Law June 8, 2022, 1:38 pm David Cox, left, has left Brechin City [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up David Cox has departed Breedon Highland League side Brechin City to join West of Scotland League outfit Cambuslang Rangers. The 33-year-old striker joined the Hedgemen last year and netted 18 goals last season as Andy Kirk’s side finished third. It’s likely Brechin will have a revamped forward line for next term with Cox following Julian Wade (Formartine United) and Garry Wood (Inverurie Locos) in leaving Glebe Park. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal George Manson believes colts teams joining the Highland League will be a future topic of discussion Contacts help Stuart Anderson bolster his Formartine squad England full-back Lucy Bronze to leave Manchester City ‘Bellslea will be difficult, WHOEVER we play’ – Highland League bosses react to Premier Sports Cup draw