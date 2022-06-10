Needs of rural communities must be considered more as fuel price crisis continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Needs of rural communities must be considered more as fuel price crisis continues

By Cameron Roy
June 10, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 3:36 pm
The Cluanie Inn in a rural area in Wester Ross.
The Cluanie Inn is in a rural area in Wester Ross. Photo by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A director of a Scottish rural charity has warned the fuel price crisis is hitting rural communities differently from urban ones.

Jenny Milne, founder and director of the Scottish Rural and Islands Transport Community (SRITC), said that rural and urban needs are different.

She believes more needs to be done to support rural communities, with distances between facilities far greater – and a more common need for volunteers to assist with transport for isolated elderly people.

The former university lecturer said: “We need to acknowledge that things are different from rural and island perspectives rather than urban because that’s often not acknowledged, or taken on board.

“I think it was six out of 10 of the areas in Scotland, that is classed as rural, are now spending 20% on transportation.”

The price of fuel has now reached record-breaking levels, with prices in Aberdeen this week nearing £2 per litre – following the trend of the more remote stations earlier this year.

‘People can’t even get to petrol stations’

SRITC was founded in 2017 as a social enterprise to build a community that works to address the many transport challenges facing rural and island communities.

Mrs Milne told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “A lot of people can’t even get to petrol stations, because it’s not two miles away, it could be 10, 15, 20 miles away. And the uncertainty of actually having fuel at that station to be able to fill up with is horrific.

Island communities like those in Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris are where fuel is the most expensive. Photo by Catherine Welsh

Rural volunteers need to be ‘rewarded’

“Volunteers are a key component of community transport systems, of car schemes, or even getting transport for food banks.”

“We’ve had challenges with volunteers a lot because when you’re getting reimbursed by 45p a mile, that’s well out of date. If you’re lucky to get reimbursed for that fuel.

“Like car sharing, there’s a lot of informal car sharing that takes place, where somebody helps the neighbour out, we need to be able to help reward these people and to be able to make people comfortable to ask for help.

“Active travel is strongly promoted by various organisations and government within Scotland, but it’s very unsafe quite often in rural areas.

“You’ve got big roads, 60 miles an hour or 100 miles an hour motorbikes and big lorries going past you, that’s not going to be a realistic option to somebody.”

“There needs to be no quick light switch to be flipped on this. But there needs to be steps taken.”

