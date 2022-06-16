‘Model’ Gairloch community regeneration project wins award in Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Model’ Gairloch community regeneration project wins award in Finland

By John Ross
June 16, 2022, 6:31 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:53 pm
The regeneration project has won an international award
The regeneration project has won an international award. Photo Rupert Shanks Photography

A Wester Ross community project has beaten competition from across Europe at an international awards ceremony.

Gairloch’s Achtercairn initiative was recognised at the European Responsible Housing Awards, part of the International Social Housing Festival in Helsinki.

Winning the ‘More Than a Roof’ category, it won over finalists in Berlin, Budapest, Dublin and Oviedo in Spain.

Project transformed a derelict site

The Achtercairn project was driven by falling school numbers with families in the population of around 750 struggling to find affordable accommodation.

Undertaken by the Communities Housing Trust (CHT), the project transformed an eyesore derelict site in Gairloch which is on the NC500 tourist route.

Gairloch residents and around 50 partner organisations worked on the transformation.

Completed in 2020 during lockdown, the site includes 25 affordable houses, new shops and commercial space.

There is also a cafe stocking produce from more than 40 local suppliers and the GALE Centre tourist hub.

It was Scotland’s first public building to win Passivhaus status for energy efficiency.

New shops helps local spending

The Gairloch and Loch Ewe Action Forum (GALE) employs staff year-round at the centre. It receives more than 40,000 visitors a year.

The wider range of shops and services available locally reduces the need to travel and helps keep spending power local.

Also on site is Gairloch Farm Shop, which houses a vet clinic, an Air Training Corps facility, community rooms and a veg-growing and composting area for the cafe.

A University of the Highlands and Islands classroom, enabling people of all ages to access new education opportunities, has since moved to larger premises.

The project includes new affordable housing.
The project includes new affordable housing. Photo Communities Housing Trust

The award judges said Achtercairn is an “important project”.

They added: “Diminishing communities should not be underestimated.”

They say the list of partners involved in the project is impressive as were efforts to rethink the strategy of revitalising the rural area.

“This project could be a good model and inspiration for other villages, and is already being adapted and implemented elsewhere.”

CHT chief executive Ronnie MacRae accepted the award.

He said: “We know from our daily work that rural communities in Scotland are leading the way in creating sustainable futures for themselves.

A tribute to community-led development

“For this to be recognised internationally is a great tribute to the power of community-led development.

“The community wanted to make sure the village is a ‘living’ village, and look at the reasons people were being forced to leave.

“They looked at their situation very holistically and have managed to help diversify and stabilise the local economy, as well as provide a range of genuinely affordable homes which are protected for use by the local community.

A community cafe stocks local produce.
A community cafe stocks local produce. Photo Rupert Shanks Photography

“Scotland has some good legislation and policies for empowering many more communities to follow Gairloch’s example.”

Janet Miles, managing director of GALE, said: “The whole development has brought new prosperity to the Gairloch and Loch Ewe communities.

Gairloch and Loch Ewe Action Forum volunteers.
Gairloch and Loch Ewe Action Forum volunteers. Photo: GALE

“Jobs and housing go hand in hand here. This development has enabled our tiny development trust to create 20 year-round jobs and new income-generating opportunities for over 5% of the Gairloch and Loch Ewe population.”

Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Ian Blackford praised the project’s “holistic approach” to ensure a sustainable future for the community.

A vibrant future for Gairloch

“The importance of genuinely affordable housing, protected for use by the local community, in rural communities such as this cannot be overstated.

“Coupled with the jobs which have been created, this has ensured a vibrant future for the people.

“It’s something I’d very much like to see replicated throughout Scotland.”

The Scottish Government and Highland Council funded the project.

Other key partners include Albyn Housing Society, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Gairloch Estate and the Ministry of Defence.

The community cafe in Gairloch.
The community cafe in Gairloch. Photo: GALE

Last year it won the Best Regeneration Project – Rural & Suburban award at the Inside Housing Development Awards in London.

