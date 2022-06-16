Have you seen a hedgehog? Barra residents urged to report sightings of mammals that pose risk to birds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents and visitors to Barra have been asked to help specialist sniffer dogs track down potentially hazardous hedgehogs.

The animals were introduced to South Uist in 1974 and spread across the islands, causing significant harm to internationally important ground-nesting waders by eating their eggs.

NatureScot, and its predecessor Scottish Natural Heritage, have been attempting to remove all hedgehogs from the islands.

Now concerns have grown after a dead hedgehog, the first ever seen on Barra, was reported on a road on June 9.

Staff on Barra tracking hedgehogs

NatureScot-employed trappers are currently on the island setting up traps and cameras to established whether more are present.

Sniffer dogs are also being used in the search with any caught due to be relocated and released in a safe location.

Residents and visitors to Barra have now been asked to help by reporting any sightings.

Iain Macleod, NatureScot’s operations manager for Argyll and Outer Hebrides, said: “It’s vitally important for the wader populations that these non-native animals don’t get a foothold on the island.

After a dead hedgehog was spotted on Barra recently, we're asking island residents and visitors to report any further sightings. Hedgehogs are not native to the Outer Hebrides and can damage important wader populations. Read more: https://t.co/Duxack4x5K pic.twitter.com/gxDagoyyM7 — NatureScot (@nature_scot) June 16, 2022

“We’d encourage local residents and visitors alike to keep an eye out and report any further sightings to us.

“We recognise that many people love hedgehogs but in the wrong place they can be very damaging.

“While we don’t know where this hedgehog may have come from, it’s important to note that releasing mammals on islands can cause great harm to native wildlife and is treated as a serious wildlife crime.”

Hedgehog sightings on Barra or North Uist can be reported to the Uist Wader Project Manager by calling 07919 691645 or by e-mailing iain.macleod@nature.scot

Volunteers eager to help with the search can also offer assistance the same way.