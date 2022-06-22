Skara Brae reimagined through Zoe Davidson’s new jewellery collection to launch at Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skara Brae reimagined through Zoe Davidson’s new jewellery collection to launch at Royal Highland Show

By John Ross
June 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 12:43 pm
Zoe Davidson launches her new collection at the Royal Highland Show
Zoe Davidson launches her new collection at the Royal Highland Show

Zoe Davidson has long been fascinated by the structures and passages in the prehistoric Skara Brae settlement in Orkney.

So much so, that they have inspired her latest collection of jewellery being launched at the Royal Highland Show this week.

Zoe, who launched her own business in Stromness in 2016, researched, designed and hand-crafted the collection during the pandemic.

Project being brought to life

She said: “2022 is undoubtedly a year of celebration, reflection, joining together and renewal.

“That is why I wanted to finally bring to life a project I’ve had in mind for a long time.

“I have long been fascinated by the shape of the houses at Skara Brae and the people who occupied them.

“Being onsite it is easy to imagine them walking through the passages of their village, sleeping in the beds, cooking by the fire, using the grinding stones.

An earrings from Zoe Davidson's collection inspired by Skara Brae.
An earrings from Zoe Davidson’s collection inspired by Skara Brae.

“As we endured lockdown, the physical layout and structure of our homes took on a whole new meaning for each and every one of us.

“In Orkney, the architecture of Skara Brae is a blueprint of our shared story, and a wider story of connection across millennia and geography.”

The design process included sketches, studying aerial maps and reflecting on how people lived there. Paper maquette (models) were created and taken apart to refine the designs.

Most pieces will be available in two different finishes – matt and polished. The collection will be added to in the coming weeks with more releases based upon the 5,000 year old site.

Graduated in Dundee

Zoe, who was born and raised in Brunei, graduated in jewellery and metal design from Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 2013.

She then undertook internships with Amsterdam fashion designer Iris Van Herpen and Plockton-based jeweller Gilly Langton before working with two Orkney companies.

After launching her own business, she was selected to show works alongside fashion guru Gok Wan.

More recently, Zoe was asked to design a special collection to commemorate 150 years of the RNLI in Orkney. Ten per cent of the proceeds were donated to the charity.

Her jewellery has been sold in Edinburgh Castle and is on display in the Skara Brae’s visitor centre.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]