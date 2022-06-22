Skara Brae reimagined through Zoe Davidson’s new jewellery collection to launch at Royal Highland Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zoe Davidson has long been fascinated by the structures and passages in the prehistoric Skara Brae settlement in Orkney.

So much so, that they have inspired her latest collection of jewellery being launched at the Royal Highland Show this week.

Zoe, who launched her own business in Stromness in 2016, researched, designed and hand-crafted the collection during the pandemic.

Project being brought to life

She said: “2022 is undoubtedly a year of celebration, reflection, joining together and renewal.

“That is why I wanted to finally bring to life a project I’ve had in mind for a long time.

“I have long been fascinated by the shape of the houses at Skara Brae and the people who occupied them.

“Being onsite it is easy to imagine them walking through the passages of their village, sleeping in the beds, cooking by the fire, using the grinding stones.

“As we endured lockdown, the physical layout and structure of our homes took on a whole new meaning for each and every one of us.

“In Orkney, the architecture of Skara Brae is a blueprint of our shared story, and a wider story of connection across millennia and geography.”

The design process included sketches, studying aerial maps and reflecting on how people lived there. Paper maquette (models) were created and taken apart to refine the designs.

Most pieces will be available in two different finishes – matt and polished. The collection will be added to in the coming weeks with more releases based upon the 5,000 year old site.

Graduated in Dundee

Zoe, who was born and raised in Brunei, graduated in jewellery and metal design from Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 2013.

She then undertook internships with Amsterdam fashion designer Iris Van Herpen and Plockton-based jeweller Gilly Langton before working with two Orkney companies.

After launching her own business, she was selected to show works alongside fashion guru Gok Wan.

More recently, Zoe was asked to design a special collection to commemorate 150 years of the RNLI in Orkney. Ten per cent of the proceeds were donated to the charity.

Her jewellery has been sold in Edinburgh Castle and is on display in the Skara Brae’s visitor centre.

