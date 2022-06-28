Person taken to hospital and Highland road closed following two-vehicle crash By Lottie Hood June 28, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 9:49 pm The A887 is closed at the A87 junction near Bun Loyne. Supplied by Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A person has been taken to hospital and the A887 Dundreggan to Bun Loyne road has been closed due to a crash. The incident happened near the A87 junction at Bun Loyne at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 28. Police and ambulance services were called to attend and the road was closed. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A driver has been taken to hospital following the incident. It is believed their injuries are serious but not life threatening. ❗️CLEAR⌚️21:45#A887 Collision A887 Dundreggan – A87 Bun Loyne. Road now OPEN. All lanes running✅@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 28, 2022 A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A887 near the A87 junction at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 28. “Emergency services attended and officers assisted with traffic management.” The road reopened around 9.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Keen motorcycle enthusiast’ dies in hospital following A836 crash near Castletown Man airlifted to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A98 near Cullen Motorcyclist, 48, dies in fatal road crash near A83 Motorcyclist, 21, dies in Highland crash