Person taken to hospital and Highland road closed following two-vehicle crash

A person has been taken to hospital and the A887 Dundreggan to Bun Loyne road has been closed due to a crash.

The incident happened near the A87 junction at Bun Loyne at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 28.

Police and ambulance services were called to attend and the road was closed. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A driver has been taken to hospital following the incident. It is believed their injuries are serious but not life threatening.

❗️CLEAR⌚️21:45#A887 Collision A887 Dundreggan – A87 Bun Loyne. Road now OPEN. All lanes running✅@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 28, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A887 near the A87 junction at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 28.

“Emergency services attended and officers assisted with traffic management.”

The road reopened around 9.45pm.