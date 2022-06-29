‘Our buses are always late or not turning up at all’: Residents protest Stagecoach Highland bus service at Highland Council’s door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Our buses are always late or not turning up at all’: Residents protest Stagecoach Highland bus service at Highland Council’s door

By Donna MacAllister
June 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 6:44 am
Protestor speaking to Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner.
John Harrower tells council leader Raymond Bremner residents have had enough of buses being late or not turning up at all.

It was only a small group but they came with a big message: Please get Inverness a better bus service – sort out Stagecoach Highland.

Six residents stood on the lawn of Highland Council’s Glenurquhart Road headquarters to complain about the public bus service.

They say the buses are constantly late or not turning up at all and residents across Inverness and the Highlands are suffering as a result.

Particular problems were raised with service numbers 2 and 3 which take people to and from Raigmore Hospital and New Craigs.

The protestors said had developed a pattern of never-ending daily issues.

‘Be as well binning our free bus passes’

(Left to right) Ewen Campbell with wife Lisa gathered with fellow protestors Bill Anderson, John Harrower, Diane Morrison and James Fraser to protest outside Highland Council’s headquarters at Glenurquhart Road in Inverness.

Campaigner John Harrower of Kinmylies in Inverness said he and his wife had free bus passes yet were often having to book taxis to get to Raigmore Hospital on time for appointments because the buses were late or not turning up.

He said: “My wife has got a problem called Ataxia which is affecting her balance very badly so we really do need a very close and well-run bus service.

“That is why we bought our house – it is close to a bus route to the town centre – but it is letting us all down.

“It’s absolutely changed our lives, my wife cannot go out as often as she would like it.”

Protest organiser Bill Anderson, former chairman of Muirtown Community Council, said the bus services desperately need to improve.

He said the city and the wider Highland area “deserves better from Stagecoach and not the third rate service that’s being foisted upon us”.

What can the council do about it?

Bill Anderson holding the letter in which the councillors are asked for support.

Ahead of the protest, Bill, 76, wrote a letter to Highland Council.

In it, he asks the councillors to come together and take these issues to the Traffic Commissioner.

The Traffic Commissioner is responsible for the licensing and regulation of local bus services.

While he was at the protest, Bill personally asked Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner if the council could step in.

Mr Bremner said it was “not always in the gift of councils to be able to deal with routes and services” but he would do his best.

He listened carefully to the protestors and said that he could see they were frustrated by the lack of communication from Stagecoach Highland.

Mr Bremner said his first port of call would be to discuss this problem with the bus company.

‘We need bus drivers’, said Stagecoach Highland boss

Stagecoach managing director David Beaton on board a bus.
David Beaton said driver shortage are severe and the situation is compounded by staff needing time off  with Covid.

Stagecoach Highland managing director David Beaton said that the problems with the late and missing buses were mostly due to driver shortages.

In his 33-year career he said he has never known driver shortages to be this bad.

He said there were currently 17 vacancies and that the team was trying everything it could to recruit.

A recent bus driver recruitment rally fronted by Caley Thistle Football Club players and advertised on broadcast media attracted just one person – although later attempts were more successful.

However, a job advert for a marketing and communications officer got some interest but at the interviews not a single candidate turned up.

Mr Beaton added: “It’s a problem that’s affecting all industries and I do not think is going to go away for a while and we are having to cut our cloth accordingly.”

In an official statement, Highland Council said it was unclear why the protestors came to its headquarters and any complaints need to be raised with the Traffic Commissioner.

You may also like to read:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]