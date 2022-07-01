Can you guess where the best beaches in the UK are? In the Highlands and Moray of course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can you guess where the best beaches in the UK are? In the Highlands and Moray of course

By Chris Cromar
July 1, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 7:14 pm
Big Sand in Gairloch is Scotland's best beach according to the rankings.

Five beaches in the Highlands and one in Moray have been named in The Sunday Times list of the top 50 across the UK.

The beach of the year is Big Sand in Gairloch, in the west Highlands, according to the travel section of the newspaper.

Elsewhere across the Highlands, Embo in Sutherland, Farr Bay in Caithness, Sanna in Ardnamurchan and Vesteys in the west of the region were all included.

The Highlands have more highly ranked beaches than anywhere else in the UK.

Embo beach in Sutherland was listed.

More than 800 beaches across the country were visited, with scenery and setting playing an important role in the ranking.

Judge Chris Haslam, the paper’s chief travel writer, also took into the account practical information needed to plan a beach day, including car parking, toilets, refreshments, shops and accommodation.

Ardnamurchan’s Sanna was in the top 50. Supplied by Robert Ballantyne.

Roseisle beach in Moray was ranked at number seven, with the remaining three Scottish winner in Angus, Dumfries and Galloway and East Lothian respectively.

The rankings in Scotland

  • Scotland winner – Big Sand, Highland
  • Sanna, Ardnamurchan
  • Rockcliffe, Dumfries and Galloway
  • Vesteys, Highland
  • Farr Bay, Highland
  • Embo, Highland
  • Roseisle, Moray
  • Lunan Bay, Angus
  • Yellowcraig, Lothian

The guide highlights the world-beating magnificence of the seaside.

The Sunday Times’ chief travel writer, Chris Haslam said: “This has been the 15th circumnavigation of the British coast for me and the second for my Jack Russell assistant Dave T. Dog.

“Over eight weeks we’ve seen sunrises and sunsets, sand and shingle, surfed with dolphins and kayaked with seals.

Roseisle beach was Moray’s single representative on the list.

“We’ve navigated canyon-like lanes to empty coves, queued to get onto urban hotspots, and in one case swam through a tunnel to reach an otherwise inaccessible bay.

“This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available and it proves that, when the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth.”

