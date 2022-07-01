NHS Highland lift restrictions on hospital visiting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland lift restrictions on hospital visiting

By Michelle Henderson
July 1, 2022, 1:56 pm
Visiting restrictions at all inpatient hospital settings across the north have been lifted.
Visiting restrictions at all inpatient hospital settings across the north have been lifted.

Highland health bosses have lifted restrictions on visitor numbers in hospital settings to help improve moral of patients.

From next week, all inpatient hospital settings across the region will return to person centred visiting.

Person centred visiting means there are no restrictions on the number of visitors per day.

Despite the shift to normality, NHS Highland bosses are encouraging families to endorse a rule of two visitors per patients to avoid overcrowding in wards.

Deputy nurse director Kate Patience-Quate, said: “We know how important involvement and contact with family is when someone is in hospital.

“Being able to visit or accompany a loved one to hospital can bring comfort and help to reduce stress and distress for patients and their loved ones which is an essential part of the care experience.

“We know just how difficult it has been for everyone involved as we’ve gone through this long period of visiting restrictions.

“I am pleased that we are now able to return to person centred visiting across our hospital sites.”

To avoid overcrowding some clinic areas will still be operating a scheduled system, requiring individuals to make an appointment ahead of their visit.

Family members and friends are being asked to liaise with each other to plan visiting to avoid large numbers of visitors at any one time, as this may result in people having to reschedule their visit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal