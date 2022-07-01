NHS Highland lift restrictions on hospital visiting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland health bosses have lifted restrictions on visitor numbers in hospital settings to help improve moral of patients.

From next week, all inpatient hospital settings across the region will return to person centred visiting.

Person centred visiting means there are no restrictions on the number of visitors per day.

Despite the shift to normality, NHS Highland bosses are encouraging families to endorse a rule of two visitors per patients to avoid overcrowding in wards.

Deputy nurse director Kate Patience-Quate, said: “We know how important involvement and contact with family is when someone is in hospital.

“Being able to visit or accompany a loved one to hospital can bring comfort and help to reduce stress and distress for patients and their loved ones which is an essential part of the care experience.

“We know just how difficult it has been for everyone involved as we’ve gone through this long period of visiting restrictions.

“I am pleased that we are now able to return to person centred visiting across our hospital sites.”

To avoid overcrowding some clinic areas will still be operating a scheduled system, requiring individuals to make an appointment ahead of their visit.

Family members and friends are being asked to liaise with each other to plan visiting to avoid large numbers of visitors at any one time, as this may result in people having to reschedule their visit.