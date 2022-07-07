Aberdeen University Graduations: Nairn linguist ready for next challenge in France

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lauren Cameron might just have graduated, but it won’t be long before she’s back in a lecture theatre.

The 21-year-old is preparing to swap the north-east for France, after landing herself a job teaching English at a university.

Miss Cameron, who graduated from Aberdeen University today with a degree in French and Linguistics, is looking forward to the challenge.

“It’ll be a big, big change, but I’m really excited,” she said. “I think it’s important to just go for it. There are so many things I look back on, that at the time maybe didn’t make the most of at university, so you have to push yourself outside your comfort zone.

“Even studying French was a big pushing myself moment, and it really paid off.”

Celebrations continue

Due to the pandemic, Miss Cameron, from Nairn, was sadly unable to travel to Belgium to complete part of her course, instead carrying out part of her studies online.

However, she was able to spend two and half months studying overseas in Vermont before Covid hit.

“I did manage to get abroad, but not in the way I expected,” she said. “It was one of my highlights at university though, it was incredible.”

She said it was difficult to pinpoint the best moments from her university experience, but said her final year has been her “absolute favourite”.

“It’s been my most settled year. Second year I was studying abroad and third year was Covid, so I was able to really enjoy my final year,” she said.

“And, of course, today was a big highlight too.”

Miss Cameron is continuing her graduation celebrations into the weekend, heading to campus to take photos, enjoying dinner with her family and attending the university ball with her fellow graduands for a final hurrah before they all go their separate ways.

To see who else is graduating from Aberdeen University this week, see our interactive list below.