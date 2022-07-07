Aberdeen University Graduations: Nairn linguist ready for next challenge in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University Graduations: Nairn linguist ready for next challenge in France

By Ellie Milne
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lauren Cameron, from Nairn, will soon jet off to France to start her career. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Lauren Cameron might just have graduated, but it won’t be long before she’s back in a lecture theatre.

The 21-year-old is preparing to swap the north-east for France, after landing herself a job teaching English at a university.

Miss Cameron, who graduated from Aberdeen University today with a degree in French and Linguistics, is looking forward to the challenge.

“It’ll be a big, big change, but I’m really excited,” she said. “I think it’s important to just go for it. There are so many things I look back on, that at the time maybe didn’t make the most of at university, so you have to push yourself outside your comfort zone.

“Even studying French was a big pushing myself moment, and it really paid off.”

Lauren Cameron graduated from Aberdeen University on Thursday. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Celebrations continue

Due to the pandemic, Miss Cameron, from Nairn, was sadly unable to travel to Belgium to complete part of her course, instead carrying out part of her studies online.

However, she was able to spend two and half months studying overseas in Vermont before Covid hit.

“I did manage to get abroad, but not in the way I expected,” she said. “It was one of my highlights at university though, it was incredible.”

She said it was difficult to pinpoint the best moments from her university experience, but said her final year has been her “absolute favourite”.

“It’s been my most settled year. Second year I was studying abroad and third year was Covid, so I was able to really enjoy my final year,” she said.

“And, of course, today was a big highlight too.”

Miss Cameron is continuing her graduation celebrations into the weekend, heading to campus to take photos, enjoying dinner with her family and attending the university ball with her fellow graduands for a final hurrah before they all go their separate ways.

