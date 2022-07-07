Young photographer to visit Moy Country Fair in memory of dad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young photographer is to showcase his work at Moy Country Fair in memory of his late father.

Eoghan Graham, 10, began taking photographs of the landscape around his hometown of Lochgilphead following the sudden death of his father Johnny Graham, a local gamekeeper, two years ago.

The Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust (GWT) stepped in to support Eoghan, his mum Anna and his two younger brothers through the tragedy.

Because of his grief, the youngster turned his hand to photography to help give back to the charity that gave his family so much help.

He has been selling his photos and donating what he makes to GWT.

His efforts have so far generated £2,800 in donations.

Speaking about his dad, Eoghan said: “My dad was a gamekeeper and we loved going out with him with the dogs, and to see the pheasants and deer.

“We live near the sea in Lochgilphead, and I started taking photographs which I have sold for the GWT over the past year or so.

“The charity have kept in touch with us and made sure we are okay since my dad died two years go.”

The family are now preparing to travel north to attend Moy County Fair near Inverness where his photographs will be put on display.

A brave young boy

Eoghan hopes the trip will help generate more donations in memory of his dad.

Moy Country Fair will be held in the Highlands on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6.

JP Campbell, a director from the Moy Country Fair committee said: “We are delighted to welcome Eoghan and his family to the Moy Country Fair and hope many visitors will pay a visit to the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust stand to see some of Eoghan’s stunning photography and help him with his fundraising drive.

“It is set to be a brilliant couple of days and we’re looking forward to seeing people enjoying the Fair once again after a two-year break.”

The GWT was created to support gamekeepers, stalkers and ghillies in a time of need.

Helen Benson, chief executive at the GWT, said the organisation was touched by Eoghan’s fundraising efforts.

“At the GWT, sometimes keeping in touch is so important especially when life changes irrevocably,” she said.

“It has been a privilege to be in touch with Eoghan and his family. Eoghan is a very brave, talented and thoughtful young boy and we’d like to thank him for his outstanding fundraising efforts.

“We hope many visitors will consider buying one of Eoghan’s photographs at the Moy Country Fair to support the cause.”