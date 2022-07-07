Young photographer to visit Moy Country Fair in memory of dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young photographer to visit Moy Country Fair in memory of dad

By Michelle Henderson
July 7, 2022, 7:41 pm
10-year-old Eoghan Graham began taking photographs of the landscape around his hometown of Lochgilphead following the sudden death of his father Johnny Graham, a local gamekeeper.
A young photographer is to showcase his work at Moy Country Fair in memory of his late father.

Eoghan Graham, 10, began taking photographs of the landscape around his hometown of Lochgilphead following the sudden death of his father Johnny Graham, a local gamekeeper, two years ago.

The Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust (GWT) stepped in to support Eoghan, his mum Anna and his two younger brothers through the tragedy.

Because of his grief, the youngster turned his hand to photography to help give back to the charity that gave his family so much help.

He has been selling his photos and donating what he makes to GWT.

His efforts have so far generated £2,800 in donations.

Speaking about his dad, Eoghan said: “My dad was a gamekeeper and we loved going out with him with the dogs, and to see the pheasants and deer.

“We live near the sea in Lochgilphead, and I started taking photographs which I have sold for the GWT over the past year or so.

“The charity have kept in touch with us and made sure we are okay since my dad died two years go.”

Eoghan has been selling his photographs to help raise money for the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust (GWT). His efforts have generated around £2,800 in donations.

The family are now preparing to travel north to attend Moy County Fair near Inverness where his photographs will be put on display.

A brave young boy

Eoghan hopes the trip will help generate more donations in memory of his dad.
Moy Country Fair will be held in the Highlands on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6.

JP Campbell, a director from the Moy Country Fair committee said: “We are delighted to welcome Eoghan and his family to the Moy Country Fair and hope many visitors will pay a visit to the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust stand to see some of Eoghan’s stunning photography and help him with his fundraising drive.

“It is set to be a brilliant couple of days and we’re looking forward to seeing people enjoying the Fair once again after a two-year break.”

Moy County Fair will make its return to Moy Estate near Inverness in August.

The GWT was created to support gamekeepers, stalkers and ghillies in a time of need.

Helen Benson, chief executive at the GWT, said the organisation was touched by Eoghan’s fundraising efforts.

“At the GWT, sometimes keeping in touch is so important especially when life changes irrevocably,” she said.

“It has been a privilege to be in touch with Eoghan and his family. Eoghan is a very brave, talented and thoughtful young boy and we’d like to thank him for his outstanding fundraising efforts.

“We hope many visitors will consider buying one of Eoghan’s photographs at the Moy Country Fair to support the cause.”

