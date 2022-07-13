Hundreds of jobs and the Scottish Open: New boss excited by potential of Castle Stuart golf resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds of jobs and the Scottish Open: New boss excited by potential of Castle Stuart golf resort

By John Ross
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 6:22 pm
Cabot CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar has ambitious plans for Castle Stuart. Picture Sandy McCook
A drive to redevelop the Castle Stuart golf resort will create a gateway destination for the Highlands and bring hundreds of jobs, the new owners say.

Canadian operator Cabot is also targeting major tournaments for the area, including a return of the Scottish Open last held at Castle Stuart in 2016.

Cabot acquired the business, now called Cabot Highlands, last month as its first venture into Europe.

Ideal visitor hub

It aims to build a second championship course and luxury accommodation, with an initial 130 beds, within three years.

Cabot CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar believes the site’s location next to Inverness Airport, with direct connections to London and Amsterdam, makes it an ideal visitor hub.

The company’s first property, Cabot Cape Breton, which sits between the Atlantic Ocean and another town of Inverness, opened in 2012.

It is home to two world class golf courses, as well as a par 3 course. The resort, providing 300 beds in a golf lodge and on-course properties, employs 500 people.

A similar number of jobs could eventually be created at Cabot Highlands, which currently has the Castle Stuart Golf Links course, a recently-constructed par 3 course and three guest lodges.

Castle Stuart Golf Links, built by Gil Hanse and the late Mark Parsinen, opened in 2009.

The new course will be designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak and will play around the 400-year-old castle.

Planning will begin this autumn with completion expected in 2024.

Speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal, Mr Cowan-Dewar said he first visited Castle Stuart in 2009.

“If you said then I’d be sitting here now 13 years later I would be very surprised.

“The work that Mark and Gil did here stands on its own and the chance to be part of it was too good to pass up.

“I have to pinch myself at having the opportunity to build a golf course on the sea in Scotland and do it alongside something of this quality.

Striking similarities between Cabot resorts in Scotland and Canada

“My family history is Scottish. I love the country and the people and I’ve always had a special feeling for the Highlands.

“Golf here is so special, it’s soul-stirring. The potential to add to that and create a destination around it is amazing.”

He said there is striking similarities between the two resorts: “Both have remarkable locations, the natural beauty just hits you.

“They have a wonderful culture of welcoming people. They look similar, the grass is the same, the playing surfaces are similar and the weather is similar.”

Since the opening of the Cabot resort, Inverness, Nova Scotia, has seen its population grow from 1,200 to 2,600 and the area become a major draw for golf tourists.

Mr Cowan-Dewar believes developing Cabot Highlands can help attract more visitors to Inverness and other areas such as Nairn, Dornoch, Tain and Brora.

“It really opens the door. If we can do a great job here it anchors the tourism offering and strengthens all of that. That’s the opportunity for me.

“I see the Highlands as a destination that can stand on its own. Hopefully we’re a big part of that.”

He says he is keen to attract a large golf championship, like the Scottish Open that was held at Castle Stuart in 2011-2013 and in 2016.

“It was so exciting as a lover of golf to see the Scottish Open come here. It shines a spotlight on the region.

Hundreds of jobs available

“Getting that TV audience, it would be wonderful.

“If we don’t dream big, we don’t achieve dreams.”

Local MP Drew Hendry, who held an online meeting with Mr Cowan-Dewar, said the Highlands must be able to service the international business from tourism.

He also welcomes the prospect of jobs from the Cabot development.

“Clearly from the comparative business built in Canada there are hundreds of jobs available for the local economy and that is an important factor for us.

“We have to look ahead and make sure quality jobs are available to attract and keep young people and families in the area.”

He said bringing the Scottish Open back north would be “fantastic”.

“When we saw it here last time it was a terrific event. People would be excited about getting another opportunity for that type of event to return to Inverness.”

