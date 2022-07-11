Kayaker’s body found off coast of Lewis following major search By Lauren Taylor July 11, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:40 am Stornoway Coastguard's rescue helicopter joined the search. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 59-year-old kayaker has died off the coast of Lewis. Coastguard teams received reports of a missing kayaker near the Carloway Pier shortly before 8pm on Sunday. A multi-agency search was launched for the kayaker off the island’s west coast. A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman confirmed Breasclete and Maivaig rescue teams were sent alongside the rescue helicopter from Stornoway. The Stornoway lifeboat was also launched and police teams assisted with the search. The man’s next-of-kin have been informed. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40pm on Sunday, July 10, police were called by Maritime and Coastguard Agency to reports of concern for a man at Carloway Pier on the Isle of Lewis. “Emergency services attended and found a 59-year-old man had died. “His next of kin have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Climber rescued in ‘technically challenging’ mission after falling off cliff on Isle of Lewis Woman dies after getting into trouble while kayaking on Loch Torridon Body found after man went missing from boat off Dorset coast Man airlifted to hospital after falling ill on Skye mountain