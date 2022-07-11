Kayaker’s body found off coast of Lewis following major search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 59-year-old kayaker has died off the coast of Lewis.

Coastguard teams received reports of a missing kayaker near the Carloway Pier shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

A multi-agency search was launched for the kayaker off the island’s west coast.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman confirmed Breasclete and Maivaig rescue teams were sent alongside the rescue helicopter from Stornoway.

The Stornoway lifeboat was also launched and police teams assisted with the search.

The man’s next-of-kin have been informed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40pm on Sunday, July 10, police were called by Maritime and Coastguard Agency to reports of concern for a man at Carloway Pier on the Isle of Lewis.

“Emergency services attended and found a 59-year-old man had died.

“His next of kin have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”