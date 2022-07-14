Highland Council pin hopes on £44 million NC500 roads bid – but where will the money be spent?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council pin hopes on £44 million NC500 roads bid – but where will the money be spent?

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
The Kylesku Bridge is one of many areas that could benefit from the investment. Picture: Steven Gourlay Photography Ltd
The Kylesku Bridge is one of many areas that could benefit from the investment. Picture: Steven Gourlay Photography Ltd

Highland Council is having a second go at securing £44m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The council previously lost out on investment to fund road improvements along the west coast of the NC500. However, it has taken feedback on board and gone in with a second bid.

So what does the council hope to deliver?

The £44m project aims to improve road safety and visitor experience along the west side of the route – concentrating on Achnasheen to Kishorn and Ullapool to Bettyhill.

It’s also seeking investment in EV charging points, active travel and public transport across the NC500.

Major investment in Achnasheen to Kishorn

If its NC500 investment bid is successful, the council will spend a whopping £22.5m on road design improvements between Achnasheen and Kishorn.

The biggest investment is £12.6m on the Balnacra – Lair rail bridge, and the council also wants to spend £5.5m improving the Culag Bridge at Balnacra.

A further £4.4m is earmarked for the A896 Kirshorn to Lochcarron.

Highland Council is submitting a £44m bid for NC500 roads and green tourism investment. Photo: Sandy McCook

In addition to improving the roads, Highland Council wants to create a passing place strategy to deal with increased traffic on single track country roads. This will cost just over £1m and will include cycle infrastructure.

Highland locals have long complained about high traffic and speeding on the popular NC500 route. Highland Council has included a budget for intelligent traffic monitoring.

Finally, it’s planning a £50,000 investment in new signage for NC500 villages.

New Cape Wrath road

Famed as the most north-westerly point of Britain, Cape Wrath has an unspoilt beauty that draws in visitors. However, like other parts of the north, the infrastructure is struggling to keep up.

Highland Council wants more parking, improved road surfaces and signage across the NC500. Photo: Sandy McCook.

Highland Council has bid for nearly £2.3m to recycle and reconstruct the Cape Wrath road. It hopes to spend a further £4.1m on the A836 from Naver Bridge to the B871 junction.

The stunning Kylesku Bridge is also in line for a makeover, with £1.6m identified for waterproofing works. Nearby Borgie Bridge will get £500,000 for concrete repairs.

Again, Highland Council has made plans for passing place improvements, traffic sensors and new signage.

NC500 green tourism investment

During the pandemic, green tourism came into the spotlight as locals reacted angrily to littering, toileting and antisocial behaviour at Highland beauty spots. It prompted the council to hire a team of countryside rangers and invest in bins, parking and advertising.

The third strand of Highland Council’s NC500 investment bid also focuses on environmentally-responsible approaches to tourism.

There’s £3m earmarked for electric vehicle charging points across the network, including new EV facilities in Scrabster and Dunbeath, Caithness.

Walking, cycling and wheeling will be promoted through a £3.2m investment in active travel projects in Caithness, Sutherland, Easter Ross and Inverness-shire.

Markus Stitz cycling the NC500.
Highland Council to promote active travel on the NC500. Photo: Markus Stitz

And the region’s decrepit bus facilities will be improved with £625,000 on new bus shelters and £307,000 on various community transport projects.

Members officially agreed the latest bid at their final meeting before recess, in June.

The council also agreed to make a second heritage and culture bid to regenerate Portree harbour and village.

Economy chairman Ken Gowans said the NC500 investment could be “transformational” for Highland communities.

“We are confident that they demonstrate community partnership, place making and significant economic and infrastructure improvements to both the North Coast 500 and Isle of Skye communities,” said Mr Gowans.

