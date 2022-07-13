Highland Council awards £58million household waste contract to Viridor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Viridor has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract by Highland Council, to collect and process household waste.

The council represents a massive geographical area, with over 110,000 households and thousands of commercial properties.

The £58million contract has been awarded to Viridor for the treatment and disposal of waste.

The new contract will come into force on January 1, 2023, for five years with the potential for a three-year extension.

Viridor will transport waste gathered in the Highlands and take it to their processing facility in East Lothian.

There the waste is used to generate electricity and is then exported to the National Grid.

It will help the council reduce the amount of solid waste taken to landfills, which the Scottish Government is eager to stop by the start of 2026.

The new deal will also help towards the council’s ambitious net-zero targets, with a commitment to make Inverness a carbon-neutral city by 2025.

It is estimated that properties in the Highlands generate over 72,000 tonnes of waste every year.

Allan Gunn, Highland Council’s executive chief officer of communities and place, said: “This is an extremely positive and important step for Highland.

“This contract provides the council, with medium-term security of waste disposal outlets within Scotland.

“It will also result in lower carbon emissions from the council’s waste management activities.”