‘Fly high angel, I love you forever’: Fundraiser launched to help pay for funeral for Thurso cliff fall teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Fly high angel, I love you forever’: Fundraiser launched to help pay for funeral for Thurso cliff fall teen

By Louise Glen
July 21, 2022, 3:16 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 4:58 pm
Alesha Wright, who has died.
Alesha Wright, who has died.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a Caithness teen who fell to her death from a cliff.

Alesha Wright, 18, died after she fell 50ft from Victoria Walk in Thurso on Monday, July 11.

Darren More has set up a funding page on the Crowdfunding platform to help pay for “the send off she deserves”.

‘Lovely girl’

On his crowdfunding page Mr More said: “Weʼre raising £2,500 to help to get Alesha Wright the send of she deserves.

“Alesha was a lovely girl that had her whole life ahead of her. Help me give Alesha the send off she deserves.”

Alesha Wright.

The fundraiser has raised £290 so far.

One of those who has donated to the fundraising campaign, Bridie Nicholson, wrote: “Fly high angel, I love you forever.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Alesha’s family asked for privacy to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated to have lost our darling Alesha, who was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many.

“As parents, the thought of outliving Alesha was inconceivable and we ask for our privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time.”

A man, named locally as Alesha’s partner Dominic Long, 26, was also injured during the same incident.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness in a critical condition. Is understood he has since been discharged from hospital.

Investigation ongoing

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall is ongoing, with Alesha’s death being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird, of Highlands and Islands police, said: “It is vital we piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to their fall and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish this information.

“Victoria Walk is a popular area and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen them walking there or any drivers who were in the area who have dash-cam footage, to speak to officers.

Victoria Walk.

He added: “I would ask anyone with information or personal footage that may assist our ongoing enquiry to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2876 of July 11.”

An air ambulance, HM Coastguard and RNLI crews were at the scene after being called to reports of two people having fallen from the cliff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]