‘Fly high angel, I love you forever’: Fundraiser launched to help pay for funeral for Thurso cliff fall teen

An online fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a Caithness teen who fell to her death from a cliff.

Alesha Wright, 18, died after she fell 50ft from Victoria Walk in Thurso on Monday, July 11.

Darren More has set up a funding page on the Crowdfunding platform to help pay for “the send off she deserves”.

‘Lovely girl’

On his crowdfunding page Mr More said: “Weʼre raising £2,500 to help to get Alesha Wright the send of she deserves.

“Alesha was a lovely girl that had her whole life ahead of her. Help me give Alesha the send off she deserves.”

The fundraiser has raised £290 so far.

One of those who has donated to the fundraising campaign, Bridie Nicholson, wrote: “Fly high angel, I love you forever.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Alesha’s family asked for privacy to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated to have lost our darling Alesha, who was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many.

“As parents, the thought of outliving Alesha was inconceivable and we ask for our privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time.”

A man, named locally as Alesha’s partner Dominic Long, 26, was also injured during the same incident.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness in a critical condition. Is understood he has since been discharged from hospital.

Investigation ongoing

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall is ongoing, with Alesha’s death being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird, of Highlands and Islands police, said: “It is vital we piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to their fall and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish this information.

“Victoria Walk is a popular area and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen them walking there or any drivers who were in the area who have dash-cam footage, to speak to officers.

He added: “I would ask anyone with information or personal footage that may assist our ongoing enquiry to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2876 of July 11.”

An air ambulance, HM Coastguard and RNLI crews were at the scene after being called to reports of two people having fallen from the cliff.