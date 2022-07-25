‘They lift my spirits every time I see them’: Mull sea eagles celebrate silver anniversary with 25th chick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of white-tailed eagles “celebrated” their silver anniversary by welcoming their 25th chick on the Isle of Mull.

Skye, 28, and Frisa, 30, are the UK’s oldest known white-tailed eagle pair and have been together since 1997.

They first gained national attention in 2005 appearing on the first ever episode of the BBC nature show, Springwatch.

Since then, the birds have appeared in numerous shows, including Countryfile, The One Show and Autumnwatch.

‘Like old friends’

Dave Sexton, RSPB Mull Officer, said: “What an incredible achievement for Skye and Frisa after 25 years together!

“Their 25th chick is now out of the nest and well on her way to independence after a few more months of care from her hard-working parents.

“Skye and Frisa have been great ambassadors for their species having been watched and enjoyed at Mull Eagle Watch and via their star appearances on TV.

“They’ve been especially helped over all these years by Forestry and Land Scotland who have carefully managed their forest home around them.

“Skye and Frisa have been a massive part of my daily life on Mull, and they’re like old friends now. They lift my spirits every time I see them,” he said.

In 2008, their chicks – Mara and Breagha – were filmed by renowned film-maker Gordon Buchanan and featured on Springwatch as the first white-tailed eagles in the UK to be satellite tagged.

Mara became the first UK white-tailed eagle to be tracked from chick right through to his first nesting as an adult.

White-tailed eagles are a prime example of a successful reintroduction into the wild after being driven to near extinction in the early 20th century.

A programme to save the species began in 1975, and today there are 150 pairs of birds thought to be in the Scottish wilderness.

The newest addition to the species, believed to be female, joins a long line in the eagle dynasty.

A recent study showed the economic benefits the birds bring to Mull, with upwards of £5 million being spent by tourists, and supporting 160 jobs on the island.