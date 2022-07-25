‘They lift my spirits every time I see them’: Mull sea eagles celebrate silver anniversary with 25th chick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘They lift my spirits every time I see them’: Mull sea eagles celebrate silver anniversary with 25th chick

By Ross Hempseed
July 25, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:27 am
Frisa (L) and Skye (R) have welcomed their 25th chick. Picture by Jim Manthorpe.
Frisa (L) and Skye (R) have welcomed their 25th chick. Picture by Jim Manthorpe.

A pair of white-tailed eagles “celebrated” their silver anniversary by welcoming their 25th chick on the Isle of Mull.

Skye, 28, and Frisa, 30, are the UK’s oldest known white-tailed eagle pair and have been together since 1997.

They first gained national attention in 2005 appearing on the first ever episode of the BBC nature show, Springwatch.

Since then, the birds have appeared in numerous shows, including Countryfile, The One Show and Autumnwatch.

‘Like old friends’

Dave Sexton, RSPB Mull Officer, said: “What an incredible achievement for Skye and Frisa after 25 years together!

“Their 25th chick is now out of the nest and well on her way to independence after a few more months of care from her hard-working parents.

“Skye and Frisa have been great ambassadors for their species having been watched and enjoyed at Mull Eagle Watch and via their star appearances on TV.

“They’ve been especially helped over all these years by Forestry and Land Scotland who have carefully managed their forest home around them.

The chick, thought to be female, is the 25th for proud parents Skye and Frisa. Picture by Steve Bentall.

“Skye and Frisa have been a massive part of my daily life on Mull, and they’re like old friends now. They lift my spirits every time I see them,” he said.

In 2008, their chicks – Mara and Breagha – were filmed by renowned film-maker Gordon Buchanan and featured on Springwatch as the first white-tailed eagles in the UK to be satellite tagged.

Mara became the first UK white-tailed eagle to be tracked from chick right through to his first nesting as an adult.

White-tailed eagles are a prime example of a successful reintroduction into the wild after being driven to near extinction in the early 20th century.

A programme to save the species began in 1975, and today there are 150 pairs of birds thought to be in the Scottish wilderness.

The newest addition to the species, believed to be female, joins a long line in the eagle dynasty.

A recent study showed the economic benefits the birds bring to Mull, with upwards of £5 million being spent by tourists, and supporting 160 jobs on the island.

