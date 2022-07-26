Oban good Samaritan told he could not be a Ukrainian host as he is ‘single’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Oban man has been told because he is single he won’t get to resettle Ukrainian refugees.

Donnie Files, 64, who lives in Dalintart Drive in the Glencruitten area of the town, has spent countless hours and more than £1,000 bringing his property up to standard, to be told at the 11th hour he can’t be a host.

Mr Files says he has “jumped through hoops” to resettle refugees in a private area, with its own bathroom, in his home.

Single man

He was told by an Argyll and Bute Council official, yesterday, that it is unlikely that two female Ukrainians – who have already been in contact with him – will be allowed to be placed there as he lives alone.

Mr Files, who is a renowned musician and, before he retired, the town’s plumber, said he was disappointed that he can not help when people were in need.

Mr Files said: “I have had a tenant who has fallen in love and is moving out of my home – so I have two lovely rooms in a self-contained part of my home for anyone who is fleeing Ukraine. It even has its own bathroom.

“I have been in touch with a woman from Ukraine whose brother has already been resettled in the town, and she would like to come and stay.

“She would like her mum to come with her. I have the space for them both.”

Mr Files believes helping the women to resettle is “the right thing to do” pointing to war times when children from all over the UK came to Oban and wider Argyll for safety.

“I just want to help where I can. It just so happens my lodger was moving out and I was able to help. Why wouldn’t you – these people are fleeing war.

‘Heart goes out to people’

“When I saw these scenes on the TV your heart goes out to people,” he said.

“I have been in touch with Argyll and Bute Council and officers came out to inspect my home.

“They asked me to do a couple of things to bring me up to standard. I bought a new cooker – that cost me £600, and I had to get smoke alarms fitted – another £200, and I have had the rooms cleaned and sorted. I have taken bags of clothes and rubbish to the tip.

“I was then told I would need a gas safety and landlord’s certificate which I now have. And I have sent that to the council in the last few days.

“Everything they have asked me to do I have done. It has cost me money, but I was glad to do it to help.

He continued: “But I was told yesterday that the council didn’t know if they could place someone with me because I am a single man.

“If that is the case why didn’t they tell me before now. The ridiculous thing is that I’ve heard that more than 90% of the people coming here are women.

“I have had lodgers for many years. The one I have had until now, and who is just moving out, has been with me for five, maybe six years.”

The Press and Journal has seen the two rooms that are being offered. The rooms are of a good size – clean, light and warm. They are fitted with good quality beds and come with a private bathroom.

Concerns raised by the UN

Oban has an active group, Oban Helps Ukraine, that not only helps resettle people in the town, but provides support to help them flee the country.

The woman, who is a translator, has been working with the group to find a home.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of concerns raised by the UN refugee agency in the national media regarding female refugees being matched with lone men and, obviously, the safeguarding of refugees’ families is our top priority.

“Mr Files has expressed an interest in sponsoring a Ukrainian refugee through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsorship Scheme, and he will be matched by them once he provides us with all the information required to carry out his background checks.”