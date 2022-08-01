Wick ironmonger’s rugby-mad owner all set for new life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From coal miner to cowhand, and castle manager to ironmonger, an enterprising shopkeeper in Wick is selling his business after 15 years.

Welshman Kevin Mikins, the rugby-mad owner of Birons Ironmongers is hanging up his apron to follow his country at the Six Nations and World Cup tournaments next year, as well as see more of his children, who live hundreds of miles away in England.

The 66-year-old’s route to Wick followed disillusionment when the coal mining industry was plagued by strikes and he made a handbrake turn to becoming a cowhand, despite not knowing “one end of a cow from another”.

By chance, he saw an advertisement in a trade publication looking for someone to look after 100 cows in Wick.

But it was another job in the Caithness town, in a DIY shop, which got him hooked on ironmongery.

An opportunity cropped up in 2011 to buy an ironmongers and, together with fellow-rugby pal and DIY wholesaler Harry Hill, Mr Milkins has run Birons ever since.

The shop is on the market, with Hilton Smythe Business Advisers, for around £250,000. Some 24,500 items of stock worth £100,000 are being sold separately.

Picture hooks among best sellers

Key features of the town centre business include key cutting, engraving, wheelbarrows and – one of the best sellers – picture hooks.

Mr Milkins said there was potential for a future owner to earn about £80,000 net.

As if his life isn’t busy enough, Mr Milkins and his wife, Dawn, have managed Keiss Castle for the past two-and-a-half years.

“I came to Wick to milk cows about 15 years ago,” the businessman told The Press and Journal, adding: “My wife and I have always been brave and gone with instincts.

We have had a few rough times but we have expanded and bought another shop in Wick, in which we opened a post office.”

“This shop I am in now had been empty for some time. My wife and I looked through the window and thought ‘that doesn’t look too bad’. We managed to hammer out a deal.

“Harold came in with me – the bank wouldn’t fund us so we put in our own money.

“We hit the ground running during Covid and attracted a lot of new customers. They have stayed with us and now regard us as the go-to-place for products for home and garden improvement projects.”

The pandemic delivered an unexpected boom in business as people stuck at home realised they suddenly had time to start all the DIY jobs they had perhaps put off doing.

Mr Milkins said any prospective buyer would find Wick rainy and blustery at times, but also welcoming and safe.

He added: “You can leave your car open or your telephone or wallet on the window – people leave it alone.”

NC500 bonus

Another draw for prospective buyers is the North Coast 500 route, which brings in passing trade.

Mr Milkins’ love of sport extends to his support for Caithness Rugby Football Club, in Thurso through advertising and kit sponsorship.

Looking ahead to international rugby adventures he said: “I’ve always thought I would like to go on an antipodean tour. I would like to watch the British Lions or just follow the home internationals in the Six Nations.”