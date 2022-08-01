Wick ironmonger’s rugby-mad owner all set for new life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wick ironmonger’s rugby-mad owner all set for new life

By Simon Warburton
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 9:37 am
Kevin Milkins holding a wheelbarrow outside Birons Ironmongers.
Kevin Milkins is looking to sell Birons Ironmongers.

From coal miner to cowhand, and castle manager to ironmonger, an enterprising shopkeeper in Wick is selling his business after 15 years.

Welshman Kevin Mikins, the rugby-mad owner of Birons Ironmongers is hanging up his apron to follow his country at the Six Nations and World Cup tournaments next year, as well as see more of his children, who live hundreds of miles away in England.

The 66-year-old’s route to Wick followed disillusionment when the coal mining industry was plagued by strikes and he made a handbrake turn to becoming a cowhand, despite not knowing “one end of a cow from another”.

By chance, he saw an advertisement in a trade publication looking for someone to look after 100 cows in Wick.

But it was another job in the Caithness town, in a DIY shop, which got him hooked on ironmongery.

The Birons Ironmongers team lined up outside the shop in Wick.
Birons Ironmongers’ team in Wick.

An opportunity cropped up in 2011 to buy an ironmongers and, together with fellow-rugby pal and DIY wholesaler Harry Hill, Mr Milkins has run Birons ever since.

The shop is on the market, with Hilton Smythe Business Advisers, for around £250,000. Some 24,500 items of stock worth £100,000 are being sold separately.

Picture hooks among best sellers

Key features of the town centre business include key cutting, engraving, wheelbarrows and – one of the best sellers – picture hooks.

Mr Milkins said there was potential for a future owner to earn about £80,000 net.

As if his life isn’t busy enough, Mr Milkins and his wife, Dawn, have managed Keiss Castle for the past two-and-a-half years.

“I came to Wick to milk cows about 15 years ago,” the businessman told The Press and Journal, adding: “My wife and I have always been brave and gone with instincts.

We have had a few rough times but we have expanded and bought another shop in Wick, in which we opened a post office.”

“This shop I am in now had been empty for some time. My wife and I looked through the window and thought ‘that doesn’t look too bad’. We managed to hammer out a deal.

“Harold came in with me – the bank wouldn’t fund us so we put in our own money.

“We have had a few rough times but we have expanded and bought another shop in Wick, in which we opened a post office.

“We hit the ground running during Covid and attracted a lot of new customers.  They have stayed with us and now regard us as the go-to-place for products for home and garden improvement projects.”

Car with Birons Ironmongers on its side.
Birons Ironmongers saw a DIY boom during Covid.

The pandemic delivered an unexpected boom in business as people stuck at home realised they suddenly had time to start all the DIY jobs they had perhaps put off doing.

Mr Milkins said any prospective buyer would find Wick rainy and blustery at times, but also welcoming and safe.

He added: “You can leave your car open or your telephone or wallet on the window – people leave it alone.”

NC500 bonus

Another draw for prospective buyers is the North Coast 500 route, which brings in passing trade.

Mr Milkins’ love of sport extends to his support for Caithness Rugby Football Club, in Thurso through advertising and kit sponsorship.

Looking ahead to international rugby adventures he said: “I’ve always thought I would like to go on an antipodean tour. I would like to watch the British Lions or just follow the home internationals in the Six Nations.”

