Manhunt launched in Inverness in attempted murder investigation after Esk Road attack

A manhunt has been launched in Inverness as part of an attempted murder investigation in the city.

Officers were called to Esk Road in the Hilton area on Thursday afternoon where a 31-year-old man was found seriously injured.

Teams descended on the scene after the alarm was raised around 1.25pm.

It is not known if one or multiple attackers were involved in the incident.

The injured man was taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is understood to be in a stable condition.

Police are now appealing to the public for their help in catching those responsible.

Disturbance at rear of Esk Road flats

Officers believe the attack happened following an altercation to the rear of the flats, situated along Esk Road in Inverness.

The area has been cordoned off as police remain at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz, said: “From our inquiries so far, we believe there was a disturbance to the rear of flats on Esk Road where the injured man was attacked by at least one other man which resulted in him being seriously injured.

“The suspect for the attack is described as white, in his early 20s, has short red/fair hair, is of skinny build, and was wearing dark clothing.

“He was seen afterwards on CCTV running from Esk Road through the housing estate towards Mackay Road.

“This happened in the early afternoon and I am sure someone from this largely residential area would have either seen or heard what happened.

“It is imperative that we catch the man responsible for this attempted murder.

“Officers will be in the area today and I would urge people to approach them with any information they believe may assist our investigation or to call police via 101 quoting reference number 1725 of Thursday, July 28.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”