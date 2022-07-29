Manhunt launched in Inverness in attempted murder investigation after Esk Road attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manhunt launched in Inverness in attempted murder investigation after Esk Road attack

By Michelle Henderson
July 29, 2022, 9:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 3:48 pm
Police are appealing for the public's help in catching those responsible.
A manhunt has been launched in Inverness as part of an attempted murder investigation in the city.

Officers were called to Esk Road in the Hilton area on Thursday afternoon where a 31-year-old man was found seriously injured.

Teams descended on the scene after the alarm was raised around 1.25pm.

It is not known if one or multiple attackers were involved in the incident.

The injured man was taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is understood to be in a stable condition.

Officers were called to Esk Road in the Hilton area on Thursday afternoon where a 31-year-old man was found seriously injured. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Police are now appealing to the public for their help in catching those responsible.

Disturbance at rear of Esk Road flats

Officers believe the attack happened following an altercation to the rear of the flats, situated along Esk Road in Inverness.

The area has been cordoned off as police remain at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz, said: “From our inquiries so far, we believe there was a disturbance to the rear of flats on Esk Road where the injured man was attacked by at least one other man which resulted in him being seriously injured.

“The suspect for the attack is described as white, in his early 20s, has short red/fair hair, is of skinny build, and was wearing dark clothing.

“He was seen afterwards on CCTV running from Esk Road through the housing estate towards Mackay Road.

“This happened in the early afternoon and I am sure someone from this largely residential area would have either seen or heard what happened.

A police officer stands in the doorway of a block of flats on Esk Road in Inverness as inquiries remain ongoing. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“It is imperative that we catch the man responsible for this attempted murder.

“Officers will be in the area today and I would urge people to approach them with any information they believe may assist our investigation or to call police via 101 quoting reference number 1725 of Thursday, July 28.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

