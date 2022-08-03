More records broken as HebCelt early bird tickets sell in fastest ever time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More records broken as HebCelt early bird tickets sell in fastest ever time

By John Ross
August 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 6:46 pm
Seasick Steve was one of the headliners at the 2022 HebCelt
After its highest grossing performance ever this year, advance tickets for the 2023 HebCelt have sold out in record time.

The 25th festival, held last month, enjoyed its best results in terms of ticket sales, attendances and revenues.

The success is continuing with the full quota of early bird tickets for next year’s event being snapped up in four-and-a-half hours.

Festival’s international audience

Local fans, as well as those from Germany, Australia, Canada, the USA and New Zealand, made sure of their attendance at HebCelt 2023, being held from July 12-15, by buying their tickets, which were held at 2022 prices.

Festival director Graham MacCallum said: “Everyone here at team HebCelt has been absolutely blown away by the support we’ve received with this ticket demand from our loyal local audience as well as our national and international festival family.

“We knew going into 2022 that we would have many challenges to navigate, owing not only to issues caused by global and national events in the last few years but also to the simple fact that we have had two fallow years where a live event of this scale was simply not possible.

HebCelt advance tickets sold out in record time

“We are continually grateful to the community and all those who support the festival in allowing us to continue hosting the event and championing our rich culture and island setting on a global stage.

“The success of our Early Bird release is a true testament to how well our 25th anniversary event was received.

“This is due in no small part to the incredible volunteer teams behind the event who put in a tremendous amount of work to make HebCelt 2022 the resounding success that it was which has given us a springboard for 2023.”

Sold-out 25th HebCelt was the ‘perfect bounce back’

News about the full HebCelt 2023 tickets allocation release and line-up announcements will be made later.

The sold-out 25th festival attracted an 18,000-strong international audience from more than an estimated 100 countries.

Organisers said it was the perfect bounce back from the pandemic which delayed the milestone anniversary celebrations.

Headliners Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines were joined by artists including Elephant Sessions, Skipinnish, and Julie Fowlis.

Texas also headlined the 25th festival last month

A total of 63 shows or events were staged across four days, with 34 in the main arena and 29 in the wider programme.

