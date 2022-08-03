More records broken as HebCelt early bird tickets sell in fastest ever time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After its highest grossing performance ever this year, advance tickets for the 2023 HebCelt have sold out in record time.

The 25th festival, held last month, enjoyed its best results in terms of ticket sales, attendances and revenues.

The success is continuing with the full quota of early bird tickets for next year’s event being snapped up in four-and-a-half hours.

Festival’s international audience

Local fans, as well as those from Germany, Australia, Canada, the USA and New Zealand, made sure of their attendance at HebCelt 2023, being held from July 12-15, by buying their tickets, which were held at 2022 prices.

Festival director Graham MacCallum said: “Everyone here at team HebCelt has been absolutely blown away by the support we’ve received with this ticket demand from our loyal local audience as well as our national and international festival family.

“We knew going into 2022 that we would have many challenges to navigate, owing not only to issues caused by global and national events in the last few years but also to the simple fact that we have had two fallow years where a live event of this scale was simply not possible.

“We are continually grateful to the community and all those who support the festival in allowing us to continue hosting the event and championing our rich culture and island setting on a global stage.

“The success of our Early Bird release is a true testament to how well our 25th anniversary event was received.

“This is due in no small part to the incredible volunteer teams behind the event who put in a tremendous amount of work to make HebCelt 2022 the resounding success that it was which has given us a springboard for 2023.”

Sold-out 25th HebCelt was the ‘perfect bounce back’

News about the full HebCelt 2023 tickets allocation release and line-up announcements will be made later.

The sold-out 25th festival attracted an 18,000-strong international audience from more than an estimated 100 countries.

Organisers said it was the perfect bounce back from the pandemic which delayed the milestone anniversary celebrations.

Headliners Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines were joined by artists including Elephant Sessions, Skipinnish, and Julie Fowlis.

A total of 63 shows or events were staged across four days, with 34 in the main arena and 29 in the wider programme.

