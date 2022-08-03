Progress on £215,000 improvement project to pathways at the Old Man of Storr

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to improve the paths leading the world-famous Old Man of Storr on Skye have moved to the next phase.

The project, worth more than £215,000, follows work near the visitor centre in 2019/20.

Photographer’s Knoll, the next area for improvement, is a favourite spot for visitors to capture the impressive rock formation in all its glory.

The Old Man of Storr is a huge draw for tourists, attracting more than 200,000 per year, according to the Highland Council.

However, with it being a rock formation along the rugged Trotternish Ridge, some paths are steep and require maintenance.

The paths on this section are being hand-built to ensure a similar finish to paths already completed.

‘Make a real difference to the area.’

The contract is for 17 weeks and is expected to be completed by January 2023.

Several organisations are involved in making sure the project helps to enhance the visitor experience while minimising the potential impact on local wildlife and plants.

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said: “It is fantastic to see the progress being made at the Old Man of Storr which will further enhance the visitor experience at one of Highland’s most popular tourism destinations.

“The pathworks project to upgrade the existing footpath will help reduce

erosion and vegetation loss.”

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The Storr is one of the iconic sites on Skye and has seen a large increase in visitor numbers in recent years, so it is encouraging to see these improvement works getting underway, as they will make a real difference to the area for the enjoyment of visitors and locals alike.

“I am pleased that the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund has been able to help make the site more resilient, protecting the stunning landscape and improving the visitor experience for all.”