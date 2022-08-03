Progress on £215,000 improvement project to pathways at the Old Man of Storr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Progress on £215,000 improvement project to pathways at the Old Man of Storr

By Ross Hempseed
August 3, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 3:42 pm
old man of storr pathways
Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye. Picture by Sandy Sutherland.

Work to improve the paths leading the world-famous Old Man of Storr on Skye have moved to the next phase.

The project, worth more than £215,000, follows work near the visitor centre in 2019/20.

Photographer’s Knoll, the next area for improvement, is a favourite spot for visitors to capture the impressive rock formation in all its glory.

The Old Man of Storr is a huge draw for tourists, attracting more than 200,000 per year, according to the Highland Council.

However, with it being a rock formation along the rugged Trotternish Ridge, some paths are steep and require maintenance.

The paths on this section are being hand-built to ensure a similar finish to paths already completed.

‘Make a real difference to the area.’

The contract is for 17 weeks and is expected to be completed by January 2023.

Several organisations are involved in making sure the project helps to enhance the visitor experience while minimising the potential impact on local wildlife and plants.

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said: “It is fantastic to see the progress being made at the Old Man of Storr which will further enhance the visitor experience at one of Highland’s most popular tourism destinations.

Pathways being upgraded have been cordoned off for the public’s safety. Picture supplied by Highland Council.

“The pathworks project to upgrade the existing footpath will help reduce
erosion and vegetation loss.”

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The Storr is one of the iconic sites on Skye and has seen a large increase in visitor numbers in recent years, so it is encouraging to see these improvement works getting underway, as they will make a real difference to the area for the enjoyment of visitors and locals alike.

“I am pleased that the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund has been able to help make the site more resilient, protecting the stunning landscape and improving the visitor experience for all.”

