Outer Hebrides to host first-ever island comic con in Stornoway

The Outer Hebrides will host its first-ever comic con featuring sci-fi, fantasy, comics, games and more.

If you are a comic book or sci-fi enthusiast then Oh!Con, to be held on October 29 in Stornoway Town Hall, is the place for you.

Aspiring comic book creators can learn via dedicated workshops showing how to write, design and illustrate their own comics.

Other activities include cosplay competitions, photo opportunities, tabletop gaming and virtual reality gaming.

Several guests have confirmed their attendance, including Ben Aaronovitch from Doctor Who and the River of London series and award-winning comic artist Gary Chudleigh.

Also attending is Tanya Roberts, who has worked on several comic book series, including Disney’s Toy Story and Dreamwork’s How to Train Your Dragon.

Kathleen Milne, manager of Western Isles Libraries, said, “Comic Cons are so entertaining and inclusive and we can’t wait to host the very first Oh!Con.

“We are looking forward to everyone coming in cosplay on the day and hope to see the streets of Stornoway filled with super-heroes, fantasy characters, science fiction villains and creatures of all kinds.”

The team are still searching for volunteers to help at the event, so if you have a passion for comics, superheroes and sci-fi you can get in touch with them.