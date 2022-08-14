Rescuers stretcher 35kg Turkish dog from Ben Nevis in one of five calls over 14 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rescuers stretcher 35kg Turkish dog from Ben Nevis in one of five calls over 14 hours

By Michelle Henderson
August 14, 2022, 5:57 pm
Maggie the dog was rescued by members of Lochaber MRT after becoming stranded on Ben Nevis on Saturday.
An injured dog was just one of five rescues for the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team yesterday.

Maggie, a 35kg Akbash dog became stranded on the summit of Ben Nevis on Saturday after hurting her paws.

The three young women scaling the peak with the dog tried to carry her down the 4,400ft when she became unable to move.

But with darkness fast approaching, they called for help at 8pm.

Five members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were flown to the top of Ben Nevis by the Inverness Coastguard helicopter, which had just transported a fallen walker from Glencoe to the Belford Hospital in Fort William.

The walkers managed to meet their rescuers half way.

Five members of Lochaber MRT were flown to the summit of Ben Nevis before taking the injured dog off the peak by stretcher.

Maggie was then transferred onto a stretcher before being carried down the mountain to a waiting all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

‘Occasionally we will rescue a dog but it is unusual’

Lochaber MRT leader Donald Paterson said the call came after multiple other rescues.

He said: “As we were about to drive back to the base, we got another call for Maggie the dog which was interesting. They were high on the summit plateau, and of course at which point I thought we are just going to have to decline it.

“I spoke to the woman and she said it was a Turkish mountain dog. All his pads had been damaged on the rocks so its paws were all shredded.

Maggie was left unable to move due to injury to her paws.

“Ultimately, they were trying their hardest to get the dog down the mountain but it just kept on sitting and lying there so they were struggling to get the dog down.

“Low and behold, there was a call-out at Glencoe so the helicopter came in, dropped the casualty off from Glencoe in Fort William and then they uplifted five members onto the top and they walked down and met the group.”

Busy day for rescuers

The group were among scores of people scaling Ben Nevis on Saturday.

The Lochaber-based rescue team responded to five separate call-outs on Saturday, ranging from fractures to heat related incidents.

The team were on call for more than 14 hours.

The first call was for a walker who suffered a serious head injury in a fall at about 11am. The casualty was located before being flown to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Their condition is known.

Rescuers also helped a young woman who had suffered an ankle injury as well as two heat stoke victims.

Rescuing Maggie was one of five call-outs the team responded to on Saturday.

Mr Paterson commended the young woman’s efforts in attempting to descend the hill by herself, despite her condition.

He added: “She tried quite valiantly for a couple of hours to get herself down but she was just struggling. She got herself down to about half way so we used the ATV (all-terrain vehicle) to go up to half way and get her. Just at the same time as this call, there was a heat stroke incident which came in but that was lower down on the path, so those two ran concurrently.

“We were literally just getting back in when we got another report of a collapsed heat stroke on the lower part of the path again. We went up and got her and came back down and put her in the back of the ambulance.”

