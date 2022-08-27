Man taken to hospital after becoming ill on oil platform near Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital by helicopter after becoming ill on a North Sea oil platform off the coast of Shetland.

Shetland Coastguard was made aware of the incident at 10am this morning and the Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter, which is based at Sumburgh Airport, was dispatched to the scene at 1pm.

It arrived at the offshore platform at 1.54pm and arrived back in Shetland at around 3pm.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “They (Coastguard) are bringing a casualty back from an offshore installation that was north-east of Shetland.”

More to follow.