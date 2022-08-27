Police confirm that two cars were involved in crash that led to part of A96 closing last night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have confirmed that two cars were involved in a crash that caused part of the A96 near Aberdeen to close last night.

The incident happened near the Tyrebagger junction of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, with police being notified at around 9.55pm.

They attended the incident along with the ambulance service, with the occupants of the vehicles being checked over by paramedics at the scene.

The road reopened at 12.30am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.55pm on Friday, August 26, 2022, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A96 near the Tyrebagger Wood junction.

“The road was closed to allow for vehicle recovery and fully reopened around 12.30am.”