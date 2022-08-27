Highland League: Formartine United defeat Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Formartine United defeat Brora Rangers

By Callum Law
August 27, 2022, 4:52 pm
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14

Formartine United came from behind to defeat Breedon Highland League leaders Brora Rangers 2-1 at North Lodge Park.

In a terrific contest the Cattachs took an early lead through Andrew Macrae but Matthew McLean equalised and Scott Lisle’s second half header gave the Pitmedden side the points.

Brora had made a perfect start in the league prior to this clash, while Formartine have taken 16 points from their first seven games.

Early breakthrough

Brora took a seventh minute lead with the first meaningful opportunity.

Macrae was tripped by Ryan Spink after cutting the ball back from the right and despite Formartine’s protests referee Scott Donohoe pointed to the penalty spot.

Tony Dingwall’s effort from 12 yards was saved by Ewen Macdonald low down to his left, but Macrae reacted first to knock home the rebound.

Within a few minutes United almost levelled with Aaron Norris and Mark Gallagher combining on the right and the former’s cross was headed down into the ground by Julian Wade but the ball bounced up over the crossbar.

On 19 minutes Cattachs goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol – deputising for Joe Malin who didn’t travel because his wife is due to give birth – was tested for the first time.

But custodian did well to beat away Scott Lisle’s powerful left-footed drive from the left side of the area.

A dangerous Brora Rangers corner comes into the Formartine United penalty box

Both sides played some neat football in the first period without cutting each other open on too many occasions, while the deliveries from set pieces of Tyler Mykyta for Formartine and Brora’s Dale Gillespie were threatening.

In the 38th minute Jonny Smith made a superb headed clearance off the line to stop Colin Williamson’s flick from Gillespie’s corner putting the visitors two up.

At the other end Formartine remained a threat and Mykyta curled an effort off target from Smith’s chest down.

Three minutes shy of the interval United equalised when Mykyta played a short corner to Mark Gallagher on the right and his pinpoint cross was headed home by McLean at the front post.

In first half stoppage time Brora were inches away from retaking the lead with Jordan MacRae heading Gregor MacDonald’s centre from the left just over the crossbar.

Home side take lead

The second half began at a similar tempo with both sides trying to get on the front foot and Formartine took the lead on 58 minutes.

Wade managed to find space on the left flank and his clipped cross was met by Lisle’s header which sent the ball beyond Nicol and into the net.

Shortly after moving ahead Jonny Smith curled a long range free-kick narrowly off target as the hosts pushed for a third.

After falling behind Brora manager Craig Campbell introduced Ross Gunn and Max Ewan in a bid to change the game.

In the 74 minute Formartine should have made it 3-1. Wade latched onto a short back-pass to Nicol but with Lisle waiting in the middle for a tap-in, he could pick him out.

Andrew Macrae, right, scores for Brora Rangers against Formartine United

Up the other end Jonny Smith almost headed a Gillespie free-kick into his own net as the Cattachs pushed for a leveller.

Then on 78 minutes Mark Nicolson headed over after Ewan had crossed from the right flank.

Brora were trying to crank up the pressure and with seven minutes left Gillespie skipped through two challenges and cracked a shot against the bar from 25 yards.

Gunn was next to go close with his back post header from Dingwall’s cross held by Macdonald.

In the dying embers Nicolson had a header wide from Gillespie’s corner but Formartine held firm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Buckie Thistle's Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves
0
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Jonny Smith feels Formartine have been written off ahead of Brora tussle
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Gordon MacNab happy to take on Wick's striking burden
0
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
WATCH FOR FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - the big talking points and…
0
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players' fighting qualities after Banks o' Dee draw
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
'I didn't fancy us' - Graeme Stewart relieved after Buckie end barren penalty run
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Buckie defeat Brora on penalties in SPFL Trust Trophy

More from Press and Journal

Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Formartine United's Ryan Spink, centre, tries to tackle Brora Rangers' Gregor MacDonald, number 14
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0