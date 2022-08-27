Highland League: Formartine United defeat Brora Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United came from behind to defeat Breedon Highland League leaders Brora Rangers 2-1 at North Lodge Park.

In a terrific contest the Cattachs took an early lead through Andrew Macrae but Matthew McLean equalised and Scott Lisle’s second half header gave the Pitmedden side the points.

Brora had made a perfect start in the league prior to this clash, while Formartine have taken 16 points from their first seven games.

Early breakthrough

Brora took a seventh minute lead with the first meaningful opportunity.

Macrae was tripped by Ryan Spink after cutting the ball back from the right and despite Formartine’s protests referee Scott Donohoe pointed to the penalty spot.

Tony Dingwall’s effort from 12 yards was saved by Ewen Macdonald low down to his left, but Macrae reacted first to knock home the rebound.

Within a few minutes United almost levelled with Aaron Norris and Mark Gallagher combining on the right and the former’s cross was headed down into the ground by Julian Wade but the ball bounced up over the crossbar.

On 19 minutes Cattachs goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol – deputising for Joe Malin who didn’t travel because his wife is due to give birth – was tested for the first time.

But custodian did well to beat away Scott Lisle’s powerful left-footed drive from the left side of the area.

Both sides played some neat football in the first period without cutting each other open on too many occasions, while the deliveries from set pieces of Tyler Mykyta for Formartine and Brora’s Dale Gillespie were threatening.

In the 38th minute Jonny Smith made a superb headed clearance off the line to stop Colin Williamson’s flick from Gillespie’s corner putting the visitors two up.

At the other end Formartine remained a threat and Mykyta curled an effort off target from Smith’s chest down.

Three minutes shy of the interval United equalised when Mykyta played a short corner to Mark Gallagher on the right and his pinpoint cross was headed home by McLean at the front post.

In first half stoppage time Brora were inches away from retaking the lead with Jordan MacRae heading Gregor MacDonald’s centre from the left just over the crossbar.

Home side take lead

The second half began at a similar tempo with both sides trying to get on the front foot and Formartine took the lead on 58 minutes.

Wade managed to find space on the left flank and his clipped cross was met by Lisle’s header which sent the ball beyond Nicol and into the net.

Shortly after moving ahead Jonny Smith curled a long range free-kick narrowly off target as the hosts pushed for a third.

After falling behind Brora manager Craig Campbell introduced Ross Gunn and Max Ewan in a bid to change the game.

In the 74 minute Formartine should have made it 3-1. Wade latched onto a short back-pass to Nicol but with Lisle waiting in the middle for a tap-in, he could pick him out.

Up the other end Jonny Smith almost headed a Gillespie free-kick into his own net as the Cattachs pushed for a leveller.

Then on 78 minutes Mark Nicolson headed over after Ewan had crossed from the right flank.

Brora were trying to crank up the pressure and with seven minutes left Gillespie skipped through two challenges and cracked a shot against the bar from 25 yards.

Gunn was next to go close with his back post header from Dingwall’s cross held by Macdonald.

In the dying embers Nicolson had a header wide from Gillespie’s corner but Formartine held firm.