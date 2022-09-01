Trees and trails: Oldest elm tree in Europe among Highland projects to secure funding

Two community projects in the Highlands have been awarded funding from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).
This round of the Historic Environment Support Fund will support the legacy of the oldest elm tree in Europe and the development of heritage trails in Drumnadrochit and Strathglass.
Circus Artspace runs a project to celebrate the historic Beauly Wych Elm tree in the grounds of Beauly Priory.
Though it is now dying of Dutch Elm disease, it is still believed to be the oldest of its kind on the continent, dating back to at least 1798.
Only 5% of the tree is still alive, but the group has been awarded £2,500 to promote its history.
Kirsten Body, of Circus Artspace said: “We are working in collaboration with artist Isabel McLeish to celebrate this important Wych Elm tree, which has been described as ‘living archaeology”. Sadly, the tree is dying of Dutch Elm Disease and had its last buds in 2021.
“We are very grateful to HES for their support accessing Beauly Priory and this opportunity for us to develop a community archive and maintain the legacy around this ancient tree.”
Paving the way for new trails
Community charity Soirbheas has been awarded £15,700 from the fund to help develop the new heritage trails across Drumnadrochit and Strathglass.
The trails aim to highlight the area’s “hidden gems” through leaflets, a walking festival and the installation of way markers and QR codes.
Carol Masheter, community development officer at Soirbheas, said: “This grant award will allow Soirbheas an exciting opportunity to work with local groups, schools, the wider community and visitors, bringing our rich heritage to the forefront and celebrating some hidden gems.”
Just under £100,000 has been awarded to community projects in this latest round of funding from HES.
“We’re pleased to support these initiatives, and others across Scotland, as part of the Historic Environment Support Fund,” said Amy Eastwood, head of grants.
“These projects bring positive contributions to communities throughout Scotland – from traditional skills training to engaging the public with our history and heritage.”