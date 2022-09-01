Aberdeen defender David Bates joins Mechelen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender David Bates has left the club to join KV Mechelen.

The 25 year-old, who joined the Dons a year ago from Hamburg, has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian First Division side.

The former Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday central defender is hoping for some stability after his time at Pittodrie was cut short.

He said: “I’ve changed teams a few times over the past few seasons. It’s nice to finally be able to play in the same place for a while.

“I’ve already seen videos of the matches and talked to the coach. I was immediately convinced that Mechelen had to be that place.”

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐑 I Central verdediger David Bates komt over van Aberdeen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Meer info 👉 https://t.co/PhWsu4oveH#trotsoponzekleuren #Davidisnekakker — KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) September 1, 2022

Mechelen sporting director Tom Caluwe believes Bates’ aerial ability will be a major asset for the club. He said: “David is a big and sturdy defender who is also comfortable with the ball.

“At 1m93 he also brings extra head power with him.”

Bates had fallen down the pecking order at the Dons following the arrival of Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales in the summer.

He had been close to a £200,000 move to Legia Warsaw in July but it collapsed after the Polish club reportedly pulled the plug on the deal.

Bates departs the Dons having scored twice in 35 appearances for the club.