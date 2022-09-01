Aberdeen defender David Bates joins Mechelen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender David Bates joins Mechelen

By Paul Third
September 1, 2022, 6:22 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 6:24 pm
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen

Aberdeen defender David Bates has left the club to join KV Mechelen.

The 25 year-old, who joined the Dons a year ago from Hamburg, has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian First Division side.

The former Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday central defender is hoping for some stability after his time at Pittodrie was cut short.
He said: “I’ve changed teams a few times over the past few seasons. It’s nice to finally be able to play in the same place for a while.

“I’ve already seen videos of the matches and talked to the coach. I was immediately convinced that Mechelen had to be that place.”

Mechelen sporting director Tom Caluwe believes Bates’ aerial ability will be a major asset for the club. He said: “David is a big and sturdy defender who is also comfortable with the ball.

“At 1m93 he also brings extra head power with him.”

Bates had fallen down the pecking order at the Dons following the arrival of Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales in the summer.

He had been close to a £200,000 move to Legia Warsaw in July but it collapsed after the Polish club reportedly pulled the plug on the deal.

Bates departs the Dons having scored twice in 35 appearances for the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Reds go green: The Dons take step forward on sustainability journey with net-zero partner
0
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Joe Harper: Summer transfer window has been a success for Aberdeen
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen Football Club bosses 'frustrated' by soaring costs and 'significant' energy bill increases
0
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Signs of progress but Jim Goodwin insists there is still room for improvement at…
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie switches loan clubs after joining Peterhead
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan joins St Johnstone on loan
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart insists surviving cup scare proves Dons' unity
0

More from Press and Journal

A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0
David Bates has left the Dons for Belgium side Mechelen
Investigation into NHS Orkney data breach after 69 health records accessed unnecessarily by staff…
0