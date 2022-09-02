Scottish Government finds £6million to reduce five-month closure of Uig Harbour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A revised programme of works has been agreed for vital works to upgrade Uig Harbour following detailed consultation with local communities and project partners.

The planned closure has been reduced from 24 weeks to 14 weeks and will be split over two periods, helping to reduce disruption to communities during the works.

The first period of works will start on January 16 until March 13, 2023, and the second closure will start on October 30, until December 11, 2023.

The changes to the unpopular schedule of works -where the pier would have had to close for five months- are being supported by £6 million from the Scottish Government.

Islanders had shared concerns about the previous plans causing lasting damage to business due to the closure.

Uig outage not acceptable

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said:“It was very clear in my meetings with Western Isles stakeholders earlier this year that the original plans for the Uig outage were not acceptable to island communities.

“Having convened a number of resilience calls with islanders and stakeholders, I am pleased that we have been able to reach this resolution, which is supported by additional funding from the Scottish Government.

“I appreciate that any level of disruption is not welcome, but this project is vital to improving ferry services and the harbour experience in Uig in the longer term.”

Thanking all the people who took part in the consultation, she added: “I will continue to urge project partners to look at reducing the duration of the outages if possible.”

The project is being led by Highland Council.

Temporary bridge to be installed

Malcolm MacLeod, the council’s executive chief officer of infrastructure, environment and economy, said: “The first outage period will enable the installation of some of the permanent infrastructure as well as the installation of a temporary bridge to enable the ferry services to resume for the summer timetable next year.

“The new linkspan will then be installed during the second outage with completion over the Uig upgrades works now expected to be Spring 2024.

“We continue to work to minimise disruption during the works and, when complete, will provide improved marshalling and ferry terminal facilities as well as the ability to cater for large ferry vessels serving the route in the future.”

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “We are pleased to have been able to find a workable solution that reduces the impact of the much-needed replacement berthing facilities and improvements at Uig Harbour.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the harbour while the works are ongoing.”

The community will be informed of further details of the construction works and traffic management arrangements through locally held liaison meetings over the next month and throughout the project via the Highland Council project website.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “We recognise that the closure of Uig harbour by Highland Council will be disruptive to local communities, and I am very grateful for their patience while we finalised the required service changes.

“This has been an extremely complex operation, but we believe that we have provided the best available solution in order to maintain lifeline services.”

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said: “While nobody welcomes any disruption to lifeline services, I believe this new work timetable is a huge improvement on what was originally proposed.

“I am glad that the Scottish Government has listened to the community and committed the additional investment necessary to help limit the negative impact which the essential work at Uig will have on communities in the Western Isles.”

Planned changes to services during the Uig closure periods are:

Lochmaddy – Ullapool (MV Hebrides): Daily return sailings between Lochmaddy – Ullapool.

Lochboisdale – Mallaig/Oban: Daily return sailings between Lochboisdale – Mallaig (four days per week).

Daily return sailings between Lochboisdale – Oban (three days per week)

Tarbert – Uig service cancelled: No vehicle service to/from Tarbert for the duration of closure periods.

Amended Ullapool – Stornoway (MV Loch Seaforth): Sailing times moving forward by one hour to accommodate Ullapool/Lochmaddy sailings, i.e., comply with the 90-minute separation between sailings.

Oban – Lochboisdale (MV Isle of Mull & MV Hebridean Isles): Offer daily return services when deployed to Lochboisdale (winter overhaul plans).

Berneray – Leverburgh: Increasing service levels on Sound of Harris during both closures to provide additional capacity.

CalMac said it will continue seek second hand tonnage to potentially support vessel capacity during the outage.