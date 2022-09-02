Scottish Government finds £6million to reduce five-month closure of Uig Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scottish Government finds £6million to reduce five-month closure of Uig Harbour

By Louise Glen
September 2, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 4:56 pm
A ferry docked in a harbour.
The closure of Uig Pier on Skye is causing concern for islanders. Picture: Sandy McCook.

A revised programme of works has been agreed for vital works to upgrade Uig Harbour following detailed consultation with local communities and project partners.

The planned closure has been reduced from 24 weeks to 14 weeks and will be split over two periods, helping to reduce disruption to communities during the works.

The first period of works will start on January 16 until March 13, 2023, and the second closure will start on October 30, until December 11, 2023.

The changes to the unpopular schedule of works -where the pier would have had to close for five months- are being supported by £6 million from the Scottish Government.

Islanders had shared concerns about the previous plans causing lasting damage to business due to the closure.

Uig outage not acceptable

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said:“It was very clear in my meetings with Western Isles stakeholders earlier this year that the original plans for the Uig outage were not acceptable to island communities.

“Having convened a number of resilience calls with islanders and stakeholders, I am pleased that we have been able to reach this resolution, which is supported by additional funding from the Scottish Government.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth ordered a review of the original closure plans.

“I appreciate that any level of disruption is not welcome, but this project is vital to improving ferry services and the harbour experience in Uig in the longer term.”

Thanking all the people who took part in the consultation, she added: “I will continue to urge project partners to look at reducing the duration of the outages if possible.”

The project is being led by Highland Council.

Temporary bridge to be installed

Malcolm MacLeod, the council’s executive chief officer of infrastructure, environment and economy, said: “The first outage period will enable the installation of some of the permanent infrastructure as well as the installation of a temporary bridge to enable the ferry services to resume for the summer timetable next year.

“The new linkspan will then be installed during the  second outage with completion over the Uig upgrades works now expected to be Spring 2024.

“We continue to work to minimise disruption during the works and, when complete, will provide improved marshalling and ferry terminal facilities as well as the ability to cater for large ferry vessels serving the route in the future.”

Councillor Raymond Bremner, leader of Highland Council. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “We are pleased to have been able to find a workable solution that reduces the impact of the much-needed replacement berthing facilities and improvements at Uig Harbour.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the harbour while the works are ongoing.”

The community will be informed of further details of the construction works and traffic management arrangements through locally held liaison meetings over the next month and throughout the project via the Highland Council project website.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “We recognise that the closure of Uig harbour by Highland Council will be disruptive to local communities, and I am very grateful for their patience while we finalised the required service changes.

“This has been an extremely complex operation, but we believe that we have provided the best available solution in order to maintain lifeline services.”

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said: “While nobody welcomes any disruption to lifeline services, I believe this new work timetable is a huge improvement on what was originally proposed.

“I am glad that the Scottish Government has listened to the community and committed the additional investment necessary to help limit the negative impact which the essential work at Uig will have on communities in the Western Isles.”

Planned changes to services during the Uig closure periods are:

  • Lochmaddy – Ullapool (MV Hebrides): Daily return sailings between Lochmaddy – Ullapool.
  • Lochboisdale – Mallaig/Oban: Daily return sailings between Lochboisdale – Mallaig (four days per week).
  • Daily return sailings between Lochboisdale – Oban (three days per week)
  • Tarbert – Uig service cancelled: No vehicle service to/from Tarbert for the duration of closure periods.
  • Amended Ullapool – Stornoway (MV Loch Seaforth): Sailing times moving forward by one hour to accommodate Ullapool/Lochmaddy sailings, i.e., comply with the 90-minute separation between sailings.
  • Oban – Lochboisdale (MV Isle of Mull & MV Hebridean Isles): Offer daily return services when deployed to Lochboisdale (winter overhaul plans).
  • Berneray – Leverburgh: Increasing service levels on Sound of Harris during both closures to provide additional capacity.

CalMac said it will continue seek second hand tonnage to potentially support vessel capacity during the outage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Could EV charging points in street lights become a more common sight in Scotland?
Could lamp posts be the solution to lack of EV charging points in Highlands?
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
0
The WW1 helmet was stolen from a house in Forss in Caithness Supplied by Police.
'Significantly sentimental': WW1 helmet that saved a man's life stolen from Caithness house
The HeartFlow Analysis is the first and only non-invasive test which enables clinicians to understand the impact that narrowings and blockages have on blood flow to the heart. Picture supplied by NHS Western Isles.
NHS Western Isles becomes first health board in Scotland to adopt 'revolutionary' heart test
0
A yellow warning for heavy rain has been put in place for tomorrow. Picture: Met Office.
Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy rain in Oban
0
Orkney Islands Council is looking to advertise the Island. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Orkney Council to spend £49,000 on marketing campaign to entice tourists
1
Ukraine refugees react as the national anthem is played during a celebration for the Ukraine Independence day on August 27. Picture by AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Two-thirds of P&J readers back plans to house Ukrainian refugees in an Inverness hotel
0
Orkney Short-term lets
Short-term lets: Orkney Islands Council sets new licence fees amid concerns about scheme
0
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Hebrides' arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert on Harris. Picture by Sandy MacCook/DC Thomson
Uig harbour: Decision to drop six-month closure 'cold comfort' for islanders
0

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1