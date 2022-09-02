Rose Street Foundry in Inverness to close due to rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Rose Street Foundry in Inverness to close due to rising costs

By Lauren Robertson
September 2, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 5:31 pm
Rose Street Foundry will close due to rising costs.
Rose Street Foundry will close due to rising costs.

Inverness staple Rose Street Foundry has confirmed it will close its doors due to rising costs.

Rose Street Foundry’s Thursday night quizzes were iconic in Inverness, and regular live music filled its floors with toe-tappers.

Sam Faircliff, managing director of Cairngorm Brewery who run the business, said the closure was due to rising staff and energy costs combined with customers having less money to spend.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close the doors at Rose Street Foundry,” she said.

“We purchased the historic yet dilapidated building in 2013 and spent two challenging years carefully restoring the listed building with the support of Inverness Heritage Trust together with our own investment totalling £2.2million.

“Unfortunately Covid-19 struck just days after opening and now, like the rest of the industry, we are faced with escalating staff and energy costs and a cost of living crisis that is impacting the people money have to spend on leisure.”

A number of businesses across the north and north-east have been forced to make the difficult decision to close in recent weeks after struggling to make ends meet in the cost of living crisis.

History of Rose Street Foundry

Cairngorm Brewery restored the historic Rose Street Foundry building and opened it as a bar and restaurant in 2020.

The restoration cost around £2.2million and included the refurbishment of three 19th century mosaics along with the building itself.

Inverness Townscape Heritage Project funded the work on the building, which previously housed AI Welders and had a significant impact on the industrial growth of the city.

In its few years of being open, it survived a number of Covid induced temporary closures, but has now had to close for good.

Mrs Faircliff said the team will look for a new owner to take over the premises.

She said: “While I am devastated for the team, who worked so hard to develop and open the building, I am really proud to have restored a building that is a true gem in the city.

“Cairngorm Taverns, who own the freehold of the building and I will now work tirelessly to find a new tenant for the premises.”










