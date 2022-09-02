Rose Street Foundry in Inverness to close due to rising costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness staple Rose Street Foundry has confirmed it will close its doors due to rising costs.

Rose Street Foundry’s Thursday night quizzes were iconic in Inverness, and regular live music filled its floors with toe-tappers.

Sam Faircliff, managing director of Cairngorm Brewery who run the business, said the closure was due to rising staff and energy costs combined with customers having less money to spend.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close the doors at Rose Street Foundry,” she said.

“We purchased the historic yet dilapidated building in 2013 and spent two challenging years carefully restoring the listed building with the support of Inverness Heritage Trust together with our own investment totalling £2.2million.

“Unfortunately Covid-19 struck just days after opening and now, like the rest of the industry, we are faced with escalating staff and energy costs and a cost of living crisis that is impacting the people money have to spend on leisure.”

A number of businesses across the north and north-east have been forced to make the difficult decision to close in recent weeks after struggling to make ends meet in the cost of living crisis.

History of Rose Street Foundry

Cairngorm Brewery restored the historic Rose Street Foundry building and opened it as a bar and restaurant in 2020.

The restoration cost around £2.2million and included the refurbishment of three 19th century mosaics along with the building itself.

Inverness Townscape Heritage Project funded the work on the building, which previously housed AI Welders and had a significant impact on the industrial growth of the city.

In its few years of being open, it survived a number of Covid induced temporary closures, but has now had to close for good.

Mrs Faircliff said the team will look for a new owner to take over the premises.

She said: “While I am devastated for the team, who worked so hard to develop and open the building, I am really proud to have restored a building that is a true gem in the city.

“Cairngorm Taverns, who own the freehold of the building and I will now work tirelessly to find a new tenant for the premises.”