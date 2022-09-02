Orkney Council to spend £49,000 on marketing campaign to entice tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney Council to spend £49,000 on marketing campaign to entice tourists

By Cameron Roy
September 2, 2022, 6:49 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:31 pm
Orkney Islands Council is looking to advertise the Island. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Orkney Islands Council is looking to advertise the Island. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Orkney Council is spending £49,000 on a marketing campaign to encourage people to visit the island and buy its products.

It is seeking to appoint a “design and digital marketing agency” to run two marketing campaigns between November 2022 and April 2023.

It is hoped that the campaigns will help boost the local economy.

The November campaign is aimed at encouraging people to consider Orkney products for their 2022 Christmas shopping.

The spring campaign is aimed at attracting tourists to Orkney for summer 2023 and into the autumn.

The Old Man of Hoy is one of Orkney’s biggest tourist attractions. Photo by Gail Reid.

A council spokeswoman says that encouraging visitors during the summer is “vital for our local economy, particularly so post-covid”.

Published on Public Contracts Scotland, the tender is set to run for eight months. The deadline for businesses to apply for the contract is September 19.

Orkney ‘must remain competitive’

The campaigns are funded through the council’s involvement in the Orkney Marketing Programme, and will be supported by the council’s covid recovery funds.

The Orkney Marketing Programme has been a key supportive organisation to the islands key economic sectors over many years.

In the past, they have supported tourism, food and drink, creative arts and the renewable energy sector.

The council says its work is “essential as our island community to market itself and remain competitive”.

The cruise capital of the UK

The islands have already been enjoying success in attracting tourists.

According to Orkney Council, the island is the most popular destination in the UK for cruises to visit.

The Caribbean Princess cruise liner on a trip to Orkney.

It has also seen a boom after the pandemic.

In 2022, the cruise liner season is expected to see between 190 to 200 visits, making it the busiest on record. In 2021, due to the Covid, only 36 ships arrived.

This trade brings in tens of thousands of passengers who spend money in the local economy.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland said: “This sounds like a good opportunity for the council to help the local economy to grow back after Covid and as we deal with a deteriorating national economy.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

“Orkney has built a reputation over the years for our world-class produce, connected to our visitor economy – to support one is to support the other.

“To get the maximum benefit the campaign must be financed and coordinated by the council – but it must be led by the local businesses who know best what will help them most.”

