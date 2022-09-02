Orkney Council to spend £49,000 on marketing campaign to entice tourists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney Council is spending £49,000 on a marketing campaign to encourage people to visit the island and buy its products.

It is seeking to appoint a “design and digital marketing agency” to run two marketing campaigns between November 2022 and April 2023.

It is hoped that the campaigns will help boost the local economy.

The November campaign is aimed at encouraging people to consider Orkney products for their 2022 Christmas shopping.

The spring campaign is aimed at attracting tourists to Orkney for summer 2023 and into the autumn.

A council spokeswoman says that encouraging visitors during the summer is “vital for our local economy, particularly so post-covid”.

Published on Public Contracts Scotland, the tender is set to run for eight months. The deadline for businesses to apply for the contract is September 19.

Orkney ‘must remain competitive’

The campaigns are funded through the council’s involvement in the Orkney Marketing Programme, and will be supported by the council’s covid recovery funds.

The Orkney Marketing Programme has been a key supportive organisation to the islands key economic sectors over many years.

In the past, they have supported tourism, food and drink, creative arts and the renewable energy sector.

The council says its work is “essential as our island community to market itself and remain competitive”.

The cruise capital of the UK

The islands have already been enjoying success in attracting tourists.

According to Orkney Council, the island is the most popular destination in the UK for cruises to visit.

It has also seen a boom after the pandemic.

In 2022, the cruise liner season is expected to see between 190 to 200 visits, making it the busiest on record. In 2021, due to the Covid, only 36 ships arrived.

This trade brings in tens of thousands of passengers who spend money in the local economy.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland said: “This sounds like a good opportunity for the council to help the local economy to grow back after Covid and as we deal with a deteriorating national economy.

“Orkney has built a reputation over the years for our world-class produce, connected to our visitor economy – to support one is to support the other.

“To get the maximum benefit the campaign must be financed and coordinated by the council – but it must be led by the local businesses who know best what will help them most.”