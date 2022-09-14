Women’s film festival returns to Tiree with Tove screenwriter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Women’s film festival returns to Tiree with Tove screenwriter

By Lottie Hood
September 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 8:40 am
Sea Change Film Festival is returning for its fourth year. Supplied by Sea Change Film Festival.
Celebrating female filmmakers, Sea Change Film Festival is set to return for its fourth year this month.

Hosted on the Island of Tiree, the festival will run from September 21 for five days.

Sea Change was founded to supporting women across the screen industries. The Film Festival features development labs and introduces unique films made by female talent.

Frances McDormand and Director/Writer Chloé Zhao on the set of NOMADLAND. The film was shown at last year’s festival. Photo by Joshua James Richards/ 20th Century Studios. 

The purpose of the labs is to bring together industry experts to inspire participants and help promote new ways of working and learning.

They will also be safe spaces for people to discuss some of the challenges facing women in the UK screen industries.

Some of those speaking include Melanie Iredale from Birds Eye Films, Milia Mokkola from Finland’s Midnight Sun Film Festival, and Catharine Des Forges from Independent Cinema Office.

Tiree is the perfect place to explore Tove’s work

Participants will also be able to enjoy beach walks and wild swimming over the few days. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock.

Alongside these coaching sessions and labs, participants will enjoy breezy beach walks, barbeques, swims in the sea and Tyree Gin tastings.

This year, Sea Change will celebrate the rich links and similarities between Finnish and Hebridean cultures.

The main focus will be on Finnish talent including Tove, the inspiring and moving life story of the woman who created the Moomins. Screenwriter Eeva Putr is set to introduce it in person.

Jen Skinner, director of Screen Argyll and of the festival, said they were excited to be back together in person.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Finnish Institute to bring you a celebration of Tove Jansson and her Moomins“, she said.

“Tove’s work was inspired by nature on a remote island. The island of Tiree is the perfect place to explore it further. There will be workshops, talks, lots of fantastic films and of course our daily swim.

“We have so many amazing directors attending either in person or virtually this year. Come join us, it is going to be brilliant.”

Helping women to find their voice

She added that the festival helped to bring people together and to work towards change.

Ms Skinner said: “Our festival and development lab brings together women working across the industry, from production, distribution and exhibition to share and develop ideas and gain new perspectives.

“We want to work together to bring change. To support women in the industry to find their voice, to give us the opportunity to see ourselves on screen and to widen the access to voices and experiences that are portrayed in cinema, opening up the world through film.”

The public festival will be hosted at different venues across the island including the distillery, Baugh Church, and An Talla Community Hall.

To find out more or to buy tickets, visit Screen Argyll or to view the full programme, click here.

Tags

Conversation

