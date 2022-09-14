Women’s film festival returns to Tiree with Tove screenwriter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrating female filmmakers, Sea Change Film Festival is set to return for its fourth year this month.

Hosted on the Island of Tiree, the festival will run from September 21 for five days.

Sea Change was founded to supporting women across the screen industries. The Film Festival features development labs and introduces unique films made by female talent.

The purpose of the labs is to bring together industry experts to inspire participants and help promote new ways of working and learning.

They will also be safe spaces for people to discuss some of the challenges facing women in the UK screen industries.

Some of those speaking include Melanie Iredale from Birds Eye Films, Milia Mokkola from Finland’s Midnight Sun Film Festival, and Catharine Des Forges from Independent Cinema Office.

Tiree is the perfect place to explore Tove’s work

Alongside these coaching sessions and labs, participants will enjoy breezy beach walks, barbeques, swims in the sea and Tyree Gin tastings.

This year, Sea Change will celebrate the rich links and similarities between Finnish and Hebridean cultures.

The main focus will be on Finnish talent including Tove, the inspiring and moving life story of the woman who created the Moomins. Screenwriter Eeva Putr is set to introduce it in person.

Jen Skinner, director of Screen Argyll and of the festival, said they were excited to be back together in person.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Finnish Institute to bring you a celebration of Tove Jansson and her Moomins“, she said.

“Tove’s work was inspired by nature on a remote island. The island of Tiree is the perfect place to explore it further. There will be workshops, talks, lots of fantastic films and of course our daily swim.

“We have so many amazing directors attending either in person or virtually this year. Come join us, it is going to be brilliant.”

Helping women to find their voice

She added that the festival helped to bring people together and to work towards change.

Ms Skinner said: “Our festival and development lab brings together women working across the industry, from production, distribution and exhibition to share and develop ideas and gain new perspectives.

“We want to work together to bring change. To support women in the industry to find their voice, to give us the opportunity to see ourselves on screen and to widen the access to voices and experiences that are portrayed in cinema, opening up the world through film.”

The public festival will be hosted at different venues across the island including the distillery, Baugh Church, and An Talla Community Hall.

To find out more or to buy tickets, visit Screen Argyll or to view the full programme, click here.