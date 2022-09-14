Walkers to trek across Inverness in aid of Scottish mental health charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walkers to trek across Inverness in aid of Scottish mental health charity

By Michelle Henderson
September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Users of the Joshi Project will take part in a sponsored walk next week to raise vital funds for a cause close to their heart.
Users of the Joshi Project will take part in a sponsored walk next week to raise vital funds for a cause close to their heart.

Users of a mental health charity are preparing to put their best foot forward to raise much-needed funds.

A group of walkers will trek four miles across Inverness on September 23 in support of the Joshi Project.

The charity is named after the charity founders’ daughter, who died aged 24, in 2020.

Joshi Smith’s parents Mark and Catherine have been campaigning for the past two years to establish a type of person-centred psychiatry, called Trieste, in Scotland.

Trieste, a city in north-eastern Italy, has been a beacon of holistic, person-centred psychiatry reform since the 1970s, and has been designated by the World Health Organisation as a “centre of excellence for mental health recovery”.

Completing their Kiltwalk in Inverness

The group of service users in Inverness will aim to complete three loops of Bught Park before walking into Inverness city centre.

The sponsored walk will support the fundraising efforts of the Joshi Project charity Kiltwalk in Edinburgh.

Inverness resident and board member Joanna Kerr organised the event so service users in the Highlands can lend their support to the cause.

Their sponsored walk will take place just days after members of the Scottish charity take on the Edinburgh Kiltwalk just like thousands of participants did in 2014. 

She said: “As mental health service users in the Highlands, it’s difficult for us all to get to Edinburgh, especially on Sunday morning so we decided raise funds and show our support by walking in Inverness instead.

“Unfortunately, The Hunter Foundation has decided not to include Inverness among its Scottish walking cities, so we’re simply organising our own.”

Creating a new Joshi Hub in Inverness

The Joshi Project, in conjunction with Highland advocacy group HUG Action for Mental Health, is currently in negotiations with NHS Highland to open Scotland’s first Trieste Model-based 24/7 mental-wellbeing Joshi Hub in Inverness.

Ms Kerr says a centre of this type is desperately needed in the Highlands to support those battling with mental health problems.

She added: “As service users, we know better than anyone why the current mental health system of care and treatment needs to change and exactly what should be done about it.

“That why we support The Joshi Project and its plans to open a new, Trieste-style hub in Inverness that offers real, individualized recovery options with genuine compassion and dignity.

“We desperately need a Joshi Hub in Inverness.”

