Home News Inverness

Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling of alcohol

By Lauren Robertson
September 14, 2022, 11:57 am
Drakies Primary School
Drakies Primary School

A former Inverness teacher has been removed from the teaching register.

Martin Failes admitted grabbing a child and turning up to work smelling of alcohol on more than one occasion between 2016 and 2018.

He was employed by Highland Council and worked at Drakies Primary School during the time of the alleged incidents – which span a period of four years.

He has been removed from the General Teaching Council (GTC) register following a fitness to teach panel hearing, and will be unable to re-apply to it for two years.

The allegations

In March 2014, Mr Failes reportedly made physical contact with a pupil in primary 7, pulling him out of his chair by his top.

He shouted “in an aggressive manner” at the child and grabbed another pupil by the arm when visiting the Inverness Aquadome in January of the next year.

In the following years, while still working at Drakies Primary School, the report says Mr Failes attended work smelling of alcohol on three occasions.

These were in March and November of 2016 and June of 2018.

Based on these allegations, his fitness to teach was deemed to be impaired.

Removal

Following the panel, Mr Failes signed a form consenting to his removal and admitting the allegations.

Highland Council was contacted for a comment, but declined to do so.

A spokeswoman said: “The Highland Council does not comment on personnel matters.”

