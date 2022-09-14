Nairn County’s Scott Davidson not short of family inspiration ahead of Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn County’s Scott Davidson not short of family inspiration ahead of Scottish Cup clash

By Callum Law
September 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 7:04 am
Nairn's Scott Davidson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie.
Nairn County’s Scott Davidson has been inspired to make his mark in the Scottish Cup – just like his dad.

The Wee County welcome West of Scotland League First Division side Drumchapel United to Station Park this weekend in round one.

Davidson’s father, Roddie, enjoyed plenty of Scottish Cup success with Inverness Caledonian in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The then-Breedon Highland League outfit defeated Scottish League opposition like Stenhousemuir, Albion Rovers, Stirling Albion, Berwick Rangers, Alloa Athletic, Airdrieonians and Clyde.

Davidson junior said: “My dad has told me about a few of the Scottish Cup runs he had and ties he won.

“He won quite a lot of Scottish Cup ties, so I might struggle to break his records.

“But the Scottish Cup is one of the best competitions in the world. It’s something you always look forward to because there’s the potential to get some good ties.

“It does inspire me to try to make my mark in the competition.”

Davidson believes one of the great things about the Scottish Cup is that it gives Highland League players the chance to make an impact on the national stage.

The 28-year-old added: “I also remember a few years ago being at a Celtic-Rangers semi-final at Hampden and on the screens they showed the top goalscorers and Buckie’s John McLeod was among the top scorers.

“That’s what dreams are made of really – there was 50,000 inside Hampden and they were seeing John McLeod Buckie Thistle in the goalscoring charts.

“I would love if one day I could do something like that.”

County in need of a lift

Nairn have yet to win this season and Davidson hopes their fortunes will change in the Scottish Cup.

He said: “If we could get through, it would give us a boost – we’re in a bit of a bad place at the moment.

“We need to pull our socks up and try to come through it, but since the Forres game (5-0 loss on August 6) it’s been difficult.

“We’ve losing silly goals, we’ve been making silly mistakes, myself included.

“It’s hard to pinpoint why things aren’t going so well, but we’ve got to try to knuckle down, get through it and make things better.”

