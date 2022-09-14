WATCH: Highland charity that helps children learn to walk launches fundraising cycle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland charity that helps children walk for the first time is launching a fundraising cycle.

The route will see them take on the 75-mile trek from the Skye Bridge to the Kessock Bridge.

So far they have raised £17,000.

Heather and Kevin Bannerman, from Culbokie, decided to get involved to thank the charity Dream, Believe, Achieve Highland, which has helped their 14-year-old son, Liam.

Heather Bannerman said: “Liam was told he would never walk, write, talk, or sit. And he’s achieved all these things through the charity.”

Therapy not available on the NHS

Dream, Believe, Achieve was started by Inverness parents Steph and Kris Douglas, whose son Sam requires therapies for additional support needs that aren’t available on the NHS.

After family and friends decided to raise funds for Sam, the couple decided they wanted to help others to access the same support. So far more than 100 blocks of therapy have been paid for by the charity.

Mrs Bannerman said: “The NHS is just so stretched they can’t physically provide the time to do these therapies with the children. They provide equipment and advice, but they don’t do hands-on therapy any longer.

“When the therapists come up, the children work intensively with them for a week and then leave a programme for the parents to follow until the next visit.”

Learning to walk for the first time

Many of the children had been told by the NHS that they would not be able to walk. But through the therapy provided they manage to prove them wrong.

Mrs Bannerman added: “Nine years ago Liam couldn’t walk two steps on his own. By the end of the therapist’s first visit with us, Liam had walked the length of a room.

“We were just overwhelmed when he did that.

“Some of these children may never have walked if the therapists had not got involved.”

“We work hard, but these children, oh my goodness do they so work hard. Because they want it as well. It would break your heart to see what they have gone through to be able to walk.”

Heartwarming video on social media

To help bring attention to their fundraiser, Mrs Bannerman made a video appeal on social media – so people could see firsthand the work the charity does.

Alongside their son Liam, the video stars two boys that have gone to Ross County mini-kickers since they have been little.

Mrs Bannerman added: “They have watched these two boys as they have grown up and become more and more able, so for them to be involved was really nice.

Watch the full video on Mrs Bannerman’s social media page.

Ross County get involved

The charity has even persuaded some Ross County players to get involved.

In the video, Ross County’s club chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “To hear some of the stories, it’s a charity that really makes a difference so it’s really important that we put some weight behind it and support it in any way we can.”

Mr Ferguson and the community manager, Gordon Duff, will both be taking part in the cycle to support the charity.

The short video shows the young boys playing football, something that their parents could only dream of before they were helped by accessing the specially tailored exercises to strengthen and develop the children’s mobility.

Support has been ‘astounding’

The charity has also been receiving support from around the community.

Award-winning Scottish band Skerryvore have allowed them to use their track “Take My Hand” as part of the emotional video.

Stagecoach has also provided two coaches to transport the cyclists from Inverness up to Skye – free of charge.

Mr Bannerman said: “We are just astounded. Initially, it was just going to be me and my husband doing the cycle. But it grew arms and legs.”

So far 89 cyclists have signed up, but they hope to hit the 100 mark before they set off on Saturday, September 24.

Anyone interested in joining the Bridge to Bridge Challenge, can find more details on their Facebook group.