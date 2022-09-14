WATCH: Highland charity that helps children learn to walk launches fundraising cycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

WATCH: Highland charity that helps children learn to walk launches fundraising cycle

By Cameron Roy
September 14, 2022, 5:31 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 5:32 pm

A Highland charity that helps children walk for the first time is launching a fundraising cycle.

The route will see them take on the 75-mile trek from the Skye Bridge to the Kessock Bridge.

So far they have raised £17,000.

Heather and Kevin Bannerman, from Culbokie, decided to get involved to thank the charity Dream, Believe, Achieve Highland, which has helped their 14-year-old son, Liam.

Heather Bannerman said: “Liam was told he would never walk, write, talk, or sit. And he’s achieved all these things through the charity.”

Therapy not available on the NHS

Dream, Believe, Achieve was started by Inverness parents Steph and Kris Douglas, whose son Sam requires therapies for additional support needs that aren’t available on the NHS.

After family and friends decided to raise funds for Sam, the couple decided they wanted to help others to access the same support. So far more than 100 blocks of therapy have been paid for by the charity.

Mrs Bannerman said: “The NHS is just so stretched they can’t physically provide the time to do these therapies with the children. They provide equipment and advice, but they don’t do hands-on therapy any longer.

“When the therapists come up, the children work intensively with them for a week and then leave a programme for the parents to follow until the next visit.”

Liam has received help from specialist therapists. Supplied by Heather Bannerman.

Learning to walk for the first time

Many of the children had been told by the NHS that they would not be able to walk. But through the therapy provided they manage to prove them wrong.

Mrs Bannerman added: “Nine years ago Liam couldn’t walk two steps on his own. By the end of the therapist’s first visit with us, Liam had walked the length of a room.

“We were just overwhelmed when he did that.

“Some of these children may never have walked if the therapists had not got involved.”

“We work hard, but these children, oh my goodness do they so work hard. Because they want it as well. It would break your heart to see what they have gone through to be able to walk.”

Many of the children were told they would never walk. Supplied by Heather Bannerman.

Heartwarming video on social media

To help bring attention to their fundraiser, Mrs Bannerman made a video appeal on social media – so people could see firsthand the work the charity does.

Alongside their son Liam, the video stars two boys that have gone to Ross County mini-kickers since they have been little.

Mrs Bannerman added: “They have watched these two boys as they have grown up and become more and more able, so for them to be involved was really nice.

Watch the full video on Mrs Bannerman’s social media page.

Ross County get involved

The charity has even persuaded some Ross County players to get involved.

In the video, Ross County’s club chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “To hear some of the stories, it’s a charity that really makes a difference so it’s really important that we put some weight behind it and support it in any way we can.”

Mr Ferguson and the community manager, Gordon Duff, will both be taking part in the cycle to support the charity.

The short video shows the young boys playing football, something that their parents could only dream of before they were helped by accessing the specially tailored exercises to strengthen and develop the children’s mobility.

Liam has even been learned to play football. Supplied by Heather Bannerman.

Support has been ‘astounding’

The charity has also been receiving support from around the community.

Award-winning Scottish band Skerryvore have allowed them to use their track “Take My Hand” as part of the emotional video.

Stagecoach has also provided two coaches to transport the cyclists from Inverness up to Skye – free of charge.

Mr Bannerman said: “We are just astounded. Initially, it was just going to be me and my husband doing the cycle. But it grew arms and legs.”

So far 89 cyclists have signed up, but they hope to hit the 100 mark before they set off on Saturday, September 24.

Anyone interested in joining the Bridge to Bridge Challenge, can find more details on their Facebook group.

