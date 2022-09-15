WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as ‘fireball’ shoots through the sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as ‘fireball’ shoots through the sky

By Lauren Robertson
September 15, 2022, 9:25 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 10:59 am

A bright light could be seen soaring through the sky over the west coast on Wednesday night.

Locals in Oban, Tarbert, Dunbeg and Appin were stunned to see the suspected space debris streak past the area.

More than 200 people, primarily in Scotland and Northern Ireland reported the sight to the UK Meteor Network late into the night on Wednesday.

The network said it began receiving reports at about 9pm..

Though it was initially thought to be a meteorite, the organisation has studied the footage and now believes it to be space debris.

Susan Simpson, from Argyll, was on a walk with her daughter Blake last night when she saw something in the sky.

She said: “It was so scary. Where we live in Dunbeg there’s a new bit of cycle path at the back of the new part of the village, not far from where the community woodland is going to be.

“That’s where we were but there are no lights, it was pitch black.

‘A huge ball of light’

“We quite often go out at night because we like looking for shooting stars and satellites and that kind of thing, we’ve always been interested in that.

“We were on the really dark part of the path and had already seen a few satellites, then the next minute this thing appeared. It was a huge ball of light with a streak of light, like a tail almost, behind it.

She said: “Honest to goodness, it was terrifying, and it completely freaked my daughter out. She doesn’t scare easily but it completely freaked her out.

“Once it was gone and we were back in the village among the light I did say to her ‘I have to say I was completely freaked out as well’.

“We had no idea what it was so we were freaked out, part of you is thinking ‘is it a plane coming down? Is it something otherworldly?’.

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.

“I don’t know, but it was really scary. ”

She added: “It was huge, we see shooting stars quite a lot out here because there’s not a lot of light pollution, but I’ve never in my life seen something like that.”

Steve Owens, astronomer and science communicator at the Glasgow Science Centre, saw the fireball from his living room in the city.

Where did it land?

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It was incredible. I was sitting in my living room at exactly 10 o’clock last night and saw out of the window, due south, this brilliant fireball, this meteor streaking across the sky, and I could tell that it was something special because I could see through broken cloud.

“It wasn’t perfectly visible; I could see that it was fragmenting, breaking apart, there were little bits coming off it.

“And normally, if you see a meteor or a shooting star, they are just tiny little streaks of light, they last for a fraction of a second.

“This one was streaking across the sky for at least 10 seconds – probably longer than that – and it travelled from due south all the way across to the west, so it was a pretty incredible sight.”

He said it is possible it could have landed but added it is “highly unlikely” it landed in Scotland.

He said: “Normally these tiny little streaks of light, these little shooting stars, they all burn up and everything just vanishes and evaporates in the atmosphere, but the thing last night was bigger than a little bit of dust.

“The one last night might have been the size of a golf ball or maybe a cricket ball, maybe bigger than that, so it’s certainly not impossible that bits could have landed.

“It looked like it was travelling a fair distance, as these things do, and it was fairly flat across the sky as I saw it.

“The UK Meteor Network, which has had hundreds of reports from around Scotland and further afield, is going to be able to triangulate all of those reports to work out its trajectory.

“It looked to me like it was heading… it was certainly heading towards the west and, given that people in Northern Ireland were reporting seeing it, it could well have passed over land and ended up in the Atlantic, but it’s certainly not impossible that it landed – finding it will be the challenge.”

Did you see a bright light in the sky last night? Send us your photos with time and location to livenews@ajl.co.uk

