Queen’s funeral delays resurfacing works on the A86 near Laggan

Roads bosses have extended overnight closures on the A86 Laggan to Speak Bridge road due to the Queen’s funeral.

Bear Scotland have been busy carrying out resurfacing works on the route since September 4.

The £510,000 project of works will see improvements made at its junction with the A889 to Strathmashie.

Ground works were scheduled to be complete by Friday, subject to weather conditions.

However, Bear Scotland officials have said an additional overnight road closure is necessary to complete the project.

The works are now scheduled for completion by 6am on Wednesday, September 21.

Officials say the move has been prompted by the public holiday imposed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which will take place on Monday.

Traffic management measures remain the same

The trunk road will now also be closed on Tuesday, September 20 from 8pm to 6am.

Traffic management measures previously imposed during the course of the works will remain in place.

Due to the narrow widths on this location of the A86, to ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as motorists, a road closure will be in place.

Amnesty periods will be provided at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12pm, 2am and 4am to allow motorists to be escorted through the site.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.