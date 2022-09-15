Just another brick in the wall or something more? Lego used to brighten Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Just another brick in the wall or something more? Lego used to brighten Aberdeen street

By Chris Cromar
September 15, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 5:39 pm
Ashgrove Road is one of five Aberdeen streets that have been modified by Dispatchwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Ashgrove Road is one of five Aberdeen streets that have been modified by Dispatchwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen streets have been brightened up by colourful Lego bricks as part of a global project

Parts of the granite wall on Ashgrove Road, which had some gaps and holes, have been transformed into a patchwork of the famous plastic bricks made by the Danish company.

Some of the Lego that is on the wall. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

It has been set up by Dispatchwork, a global project that has taken over public spaces worldwide by using bricks to repair damaged walls and structure, with people posting their work online.

And Aberdeen is the first city in Scotland to benefit from the initiative.

‘Reclaim your city’

In a post discussing their work, Dispatchwork said: “Dispatchwork is a multiplayer game for virtually all public spaces worldwide.

“It is more than an intervention done by the hands of a single artist claiming their share of the public space.

“Together we have infiltrated cultural heritage, facades and fortifications. From cottage to skyscrapers, Dispatchwork has sealed and healed fissures.

The wall looks brighter than it used to. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

“Because nobody enjoys living in dull cities and not only kids can imagine the world more colourful. Go out and reclaim your city.”

Renowned artist Jan Vormann, who set up the project, visited the city in 2019 as part of Nuart Aberdeen and describes his work as “a forum to further develop, piece by piece, a global game together”.

Aberdeen is the only city in Scotland with projects by the organisation, with Lego bricks brightening brickwork not just on Ashgrove Road, but also on Carmelite Street, Cornhill Gardens, The Green and Shoe Lane.

The Lego bricks are intended to brighten Aberdeen. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Editor's Picks