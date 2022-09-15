Just another brick in the wall or something more? Lego used to brighten Aberdeen street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen streets have been brightened up by colourful Lego bricks as part of a global project

Parts of the granite wall on Ashgrove Road, which had some gaps and holes, have been transformed into a patchwork of the famous plastic bricks made by the Danish company.

It has been set up by Dispatchwork, a global project that has taken over public spaces worldwide by using bricks to repair damaged walls and structure, with people posting their work online.

And Aberdeen is the first city in Scotland to benefit from the initiative.

‘Reclaim your city’

In a post discussing their work, Dispatchwork said: “Dispatchwork is a multiplayer game for virtually all public spaces worldwide.

“It is more than an intervention done by the hands of a single artist claiming their share of the public space.

“Together we have infiltrated cultural heritage, facades and fortifications. From cottage to skyscrapers, Dispatchwork has sealed and healed fissures.

“Because nobody enjoys living in dull cities and not only kids can imagine the world more colourful. Go out and reclaim your city.”

Renowned artist Jan Vormann, who set up the project, visited the city in 2019 as part of Nuart Aberdeen and describes his work as “a forum to further develop, piece by piece, a global game together”.

Aberdeen is the only city in Scotland with projects by the organisation, with Lego bricks brightening brickwork not just on Ashgrove Road, but also on Carmelite Street, Cornhill Gardens, The Green and Shoe Lane.