Highland teen takes on Ben Nevis to raise money for ‘life-changing trip’

Caitlin Goss is raising funds for a trip of a lifetime to Zimbabwe with WorldWide Vets and has already climbed Ben Nevis.

The 17-year-old took on the 4412 ft climb to the peak of Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain on Saturday, September 10.

As part of her efforts to raise £6,500, Caitlin has also carried out bake sales, quiz nights and a fun day.

She has raised around £2,500 so far for her trip in July 2023 where she will volunteer on a game reserve in Zimbabwe for a month.

There she hopes to learn about conservation work, rehabilitation, horse and stable management, boundary patrols and caring for orphaned African elephants.

‘It will be a chance for me to step outside the life I know’

Caitlin’s love for horses began when she went into residential care in a children’s home in Inverness at 14.

Speaking of her passion for the animals, the Tain resident said: “They’re calming and emotionally intelligent.

“They gave me comfort and space away from people when I needed it most. I’m so excited about the idea of getting to spend more time with them.”

She added that the trip would give her a chance to step out of her comfort zone.

“This trip will be a chance for me to see the world and experience different cultures,” she added. “It will be a chance for me to step outside the life I know.

“I’d really appreciate any donations, no matter how small, people can make to help make sure I can go on the trip.”

She first saw the volunteering opportunity with Worldwide Vets online but did not think it was possible for someone with care experience – anyone who is currently or has been in care – to go.

After speaking to staff in her unit she realised she had their support and hopes to see her dream come true.

Impressed by Caitlin’s ‘drive and determination’

Caitlin is a member of Who Cares? Scotland, the country’s only national independent membership organisation for care experienced people.

Louise Hunter, CEO at Who Cares? Scotland said they had been supporting Caitlin on her journey and encouraged people to donate.

She said: “As one of our members, we are incredibly impressed by Caitlin’s drive and determination to take part in this amazing opportunity.

“We think it’s so important for care experienced individuals to have access to these once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

“Caitlin’s commitment to fundraising to ensure she can go on this trip is admirable, and we hope people are able to donate and give her the extra help that she needs.”

Anyone wishing to support Caitlin can donate through her fundraising page.