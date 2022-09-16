Highland teen takes on Ben Nevis to raise money for ‘life-changing trip’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland teen takes on Ben Nevis to raise money for ‘life-changing trip’

By Lottie Hood
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:07 pm
Left to right: Caitlin Goss on top of Ben Nevis with children's home staff member Elaine Glen. Supplied by Who Cares? Scotland.
Left to right: Caitlin Goss on top of Ben Nevis with children's home staff member Elaine Glen. Supplied by Who Cares? Scotland.

Caitlin Goss is raising funds for a trip of a lifetime to Zimbabwe with WorldWide Vets and has already climbed Ben Nevis.

The 17-year-old took on the 4412 ft climb to the peak of Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain on Saturday, September 10.

As part of her efforts to raise £6,500, Caitlin has also carried out bake sales, quiz nights and a fun day.

She has raised around £2,500 so far for her trip in July 2023 where she will volunteer on a game reserve in Zimbabwe for a month.

There she hopes to learn about conservation work, rehabilitation, horse and stable management, boundary patrols and caring for orphaned African elephants.

‘It will be a chance for me to step outside the life I know’

When Caitlin went into residential care when she was 14, she discovered her love for horses. Supplied by Who Cares? Scotland

Caitlin’s love for horses began when she went into residential care in a children’s home in Inverness at 14.

Speaking of her passion for the animals, the Tain resident said: “They’re calming and emotionally intelligent.

“They gave me comfort and space away from people when I needed it most. I’m so excited about the idea of getting to spend more time with them.”

She added that the trip would give her a chance to step out of her comfort zone.

“This trip will be a chance for me to see the world and experience different cultures,” she added. “It will be a chance for me to step outside the life I know.

“I’d really appreciate any donations, no matter how small, people can make to help make sure I can go on the trip.”

She first saw the volunteering opportunity with Worldwide Vets online but did not think it was possible for someone with care experience – anyone who is currently or has been in care – to go.

After speaking to staff in her unit she realised she had their support and hopes to see her dream come true.

Impressed by Caitlin’s ‘drive and determination’

Caitlin is a member of Who Cares? Scotland, the country’s only national independent membership organisation for care experienced people.

Louise Hunter, CEO at Who Cares? Scotland said they had been supporting Caitlin on her journey and encouraged people to donate.

She said: “As one of our members, we are incredibly impressed by Caitlin’s drive and determination to take part in this amazing opportunity.

“We think it’s so important for care experienced individuals to have access to these once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

“Caitlin’s commitment to fundraising to ensure she can go on this trip is admirable, and we hope people are able to donate and give her the extra help that she needs.”

Anyone wishing to support Caitlin can donate through her fundraising page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Mackintosh joined fellow residents in laying a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Catherdral.
'She was well loved': Former Buckingham Palace guard pays homage to the Queen
0
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
Bear Scotland will carry out drainage works on the A9
Overnight works on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road extended for a second time
0
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0
Mark Evans crossed the Empty Quarter desert in the Middle East
How one man's adventures in the desert will help keep Beauly in bloom
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Pelamis
Fate of Pelamis wave energy device bought by Orkney council for £1 to be…
0
Aeriel shot of Port of Inverness.
Port of Inverness on hunt for new board members as green freeport decision nears
0

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks